Justin Sullivan

I never want to revel in the failure of a business, but from an objective standpoint, I think the Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ:SIVB) collapse was the best thing that could have happened to REITs.

The Fed was going to hike until something broke. Previous consensus was that it was the economy that was going to break. Essentially, the method by which rate hikes deal with inflation is by slowing the economy and with such a blunt instrument it is difficult to sufficiently slow the economy without sending it into a recession.

REITs are intertwined with the economy. They benefit from business activity as demand for real estate is closely linked to GDP. While there are some defensive REITs, the overall sector performs better in a strong economy. Thus, the rate hike cycle breaking the economy would have been bad for REITs.

The Ripple Effect

The economy is interconnected. One portion cannot break without it rippling into other areas. When something big like the SVB collapse happens, the market starts to price in potential ripples right away. First it was SVB then another bank went under and it looked like a few more regional banks might kick the bucket. The Bank ETF (KBE) fell by about 25% in a matter of days before rebounding slightly on 3/14/23.

SA

As the FDIC acted quickly to reassure depositors and stabilize the sector, the run on the banks ended and at least for now it appears the damage has been isolated to a select few areas. Specifically, the brunt of the damage beyond the collapsed banks themselves is in the venture capital startup space.

Breakage on opposite side of economy from REITs

Funding will now be substantially harder to come by which is overall healthy for the economy. The past 5 years have been a mess of rampant speculation. Everything got funded. The good ideas and the wild, unprofitable ideas. The economy benefits when the good ideas continue to be funded. As well-planned startups grow, they start to become major contributors to the economy. REITs also benefit from good ideas being funded. Anything that is a major contributor to the economy invariably needs real estate.

Former great ideas of Silicon Valley are now major REIT tenants. Amazon is the top tenant of industrial REITs. Google rents enormous amounts of data center space.

Speculative stuff usually doesn’t contribute much to the economy and therefore usually doesn’t use much real estate.

SVB operates in the VC startup space getting most of its deposits from and loaning most of its capital to this sort of company. With such a major source of funding cut off, capital availability will be extremely tight in the startup space.

Jobs Ripple causes disinflation

Startups as well as more established tech companies have been a major force in the labor market. That has been cooling significantly in 2023 with layoffs at the larger companies and a slowdown in hiring in the startup space.

SVB going under will accelerate this trend. There will be a wave of layoffs at companies that are no longer able to get funding at all and those that can no longer get as much funding as they were seeking. This might be just the right kind of labor market softness that is needed to quell inflation.

Presumably, laid off employees are still going to want/need jobs so they will re-enter the labor force. The majority of the workers that would be hit by these layoffs are high skill or very high skill so this is essentially an infusion of skilled labor into the jobs market.

That is disinflationary. More workers seeking the same number of job openings calms wage inflation.

Impact on rates

There are a few different rates to look at here.

Fed Funds rate

10-year Treasury

Yield curve steepness

Fed Funds is currently at about 450 basis points and was previously expected to reach 550 by the end of the rate cycle. That has dropped materially.

Now futures markets are calling for 0 to 25 more basis points and then done. A major bank collapsed due to rapid rate hikes which hurt the value of their Treasury portfolio. It evinced the dangers of rapid rate hikes and consensus wisdom is that the Fed will have to pivot into allowing more time for its already executed hikes to take action.

The 10 year Treasury yield has also been hit, dropping from over 4% yield to under 3.5% intraweek.

TradingEconomics

The 2 year Treasury yield fell even more, from 5.1% to sub 4% and then back up to 4.39% as the bank failure looked increasingly non-contagious.

TradingEconomics

Even with the rebound, the 2 year yield falling more than the 10 year yield helps to at least partially correct the inverted yield curve.

Impact on REITs

REITs like high interest rates but they do not like rising rates. For more information on why this is fundamentally the case, check out our previous article here.

The SVB failure may have finally ushered in an era of high but stable rates by creating the impetus for the Fed to stop hiking. Maybe its 0 more hikes or maybe its 50 basis points over 2 hikes. I don’t really know, but the end is getting close and the stability is very welcome.

The end of the rate hike cycle has been widely anticipated as a mixed bag for REITs because it was assumed that hikes would only end on a recession. With the SVB failure, the possibility of a soft landing has once again opened up. There is a distinct possibility that the damage could be isolated to the more speculative areas of the economy while leaving most of GDP unharmed.

Again, I never wish harm on any business, but this might turn out to be among the more gentle ways to generate disinflation and facilitate a return to a stability. A minor pain in exchange for long term economic health.

Risks to thesis

There are risks on each end of the spectrum. On one end, there could be some latent contagion effect that causes this to ripple more severely. On the other side, it may prove to not be enough damage to tackle inflation. I think the Goldilocks mid-point is the most likely outcome, but the tails of the distribution are probably fat.