Flanigan's Enterprises: Still Overpriced After Earnings Have Normalized

Mar. 15, 2023 9:07 AM ETFlanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (BDL)
Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
670 Followers

Summary

  • BDL is a restaurant and liquor store owner and operator in Southern Florida. The company's restaurants have a valuable brand.
  • The company's partnership system allows it to expand its restaurants without requiring much CAPEX.
  • However, I believe the company is reaching a limit imposed by its geographical market and has not commented on the possibility of expanding the franchise abroad.
  • The data from 1Q23 confirms our earnings model, and that the company trades at a substantial multiple of recurrent earnings.
  • Without growth avenues, the company does not deserve such a premium on earnings.

Sándwich de pollo Big Daddy

B.Pardo Fotografia/iStock via Getty Images

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) owns and operates eighteen restaurants (plus five other franchised) and nine liquor stores in Southern Florida.

In articles from February 2022 and September 2022, I recommended avoiding BDL as the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
670 Followers
I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.