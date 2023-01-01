B.Pardo Fotografia/iStock via Getty Images

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) owns and operates eighteen restaurants (plus five other franchised) and nine liquor stores in Southern Florida.

In articles from February 2022 and September 2022, I recommended avoiding BDL as the company traded at a substantial premium from recurring earnings. That premium was not justified from a growth perspective.

In this recap, I maintain the hold rating. Recent data for FY22 confirms that our model is correct and that the company is overvalued with respect to recurrent earnings.

Business description recap

Reputable restaurant and liquor store operator in Florida: BDL owns and manages eighteen restaurants and six liquor stores in Southern Florida under Flanigan's and Big Daddy's brands. There are another five franchised restaurants in the area. The restaurants are well punctuated, and several SA readers resident in Miami have pointed out that the price/value offering is very good.

Low CAPEX requirement partnerships: BDL owns ten restaurants and nine liquor stores. It also participates as a general partner in partnerships for ten other restaurants (under the same brands). The company has the right to 50% of the net income of the restaurants as a general partner without contributing capital. It has a pro-rata right to the remaining 50% of net income as a private partner, depending on the capital contributed.

This allows the company to expand its brand and business without requiring too much capital.

High insider ownership, owner-managed: The company is owned by its CEO and Chairman, with 56% of the shares. The founding family also participates as a private partner in many restaurants. This is generally a good characteristic because it reduces agency problems (when managers work for themselves and not for the shareholders).

However, BDL's managers have tremendous excessive compensation. The CEO, COO, and CFO each were compensated $1.5 million in FY22 and similarly in FY21.

Not many avenues for growth: The company has never expanded outside of the Miami area (exempting a failed attempt in the 1980s). With almost 25 restaurants and almost a dozen liquor stores, the company cannot keep growing forever in the Miami area. Without plans to expand out of state, it is difficult to believe it will grow significantly.

Strong balance sheet: As of FY22 (October 2022), the company had $43 million in cash reserves and $23 million in debts. On top of that, it owned 55 thousand square feet of retail space in Southern Florida.

Valuation and recent data

As mentioned in previous articles, the company's recent earnings for FY21 and FY22 are influenced by enormous PPP loan forgiveness, amounting to $14 million ($10.5 million recognized in FY21, $3.5 million recognized in FY22).

My model of BDL's earnings starts with an operating income of $7 million, which is consistent with recent operating history.

Data by YCharts

Because the company can repay its debts with available cash or offset the interest costs with interest income from that cash, we are not considering interest expenses.

From the $7 million in operating income, taxes of 26.5% have to be subtracted, 21% at the federal level and 5.5% at the Florida level.

That leaves $5.2 million in after-tax profits. BDL has to pay the minority interests of its partnerships, which have amounted to approximately 30% (0.45 of net income to common, meaning 0.45/1.45 of after-tax income to equity).

Data by YCharts

We arrive at $3.6 million in net income, expected after the PPP loan items are removed (the items affected not only profits but also taxes and minority income).

In fact, the thin information published for the 1Q23 period (in an NT 10-Q form), posts a net income of $0.9 million for the quarter now that PPP effects have been eliminated. That matches our model exactly.

That means the company trades at a P/E ratio of 13.8x (considering a market cap of $50 million).

Growth ahead: As mentioned, in my opinion, the space open for growth inside Southern Florida is limited, given that the company already has two dozen restaurants and a dozen liquor stores open in the area.

Still, the company is expected to open two wholly-owned restaurants, a liquor store between FY23 and FY24, and two partnership restaurants (one opened in FY22 and the other in FY23). I include the one opened in FY22 because restaurants need time to operate at full capacity.

Considering the restaurants alone and data for the Fort Lauderdale restaurant before the pandemic (that is, before the effect of PPP loans at the restaurant partnership levels), we can expect another $1 million to $1.2 million in net income before distribution from those restaurants ($0.7 million to $0.85 million after distributions).

That would increase net income to common to $4.3 million approximately. The multiple would still be high without any other avenue for growth. Following the same example, the company should open another four restaurants (apart from those considered above) to reach $5 million in income.

Upside risks: I am not recommending shorting the stock. Still, the company carries significant optionality, for example, announcing an expansion out of state or franchising/selling the license to other operators in another region. Such an announcement could greatly benefit the company's stock. However, I do not invest based on such speculations unless there is specific data pointing towards it.

Conclusions

BDL still trades at a substantial premium of recurrent earnings, even when considering the opening and full functioning of four new restaurants.

I still believe there is a market limit to how many restaurants of the same franchise can be opened in the Miami area, and the company has not commented on plans to expand outside of that MSA.

For that reason, I believe BDL stock is not an opportunity.

