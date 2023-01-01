Pijitra Phomkham

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) is a remote health monitoring company specializing in heart monitoring with a big market in front of it. It has produced its own products, leveraging its core technology, which is high-end so it has some defensible moat.

It functions on an interesting business model creating recurring revenues and is gaining traction, as the Q3/23 results confirmed. But growth, while still healthy, has come down. Can they re-accelerate growth?

Products

Bioflux; a 4-in-one device with an integrated cellular modem, and 3 channels of remote ECG data that can be remotely switched and worn for up to 30 days continuously.

Biotres; 3 channels that can be remotely switched and worn for up to 30 days continuously, using standard electrodes, and automated data upload.

Bioheart; 24/7 heart rhythm device for the consumer market, delivering personal insights on a smartphone app

Biocare Telemed; virtual clinic

Biokit

Biocare Cardiac; platform producing actionable data

Bioheart, Biokit, and Biocare are consumer-oriented products

Market

It won't be a surprise this is a huge market opportunity with heart conditions as the major killer in the Western world.

Bioflux is an MCT (Mobile Cardiac Telemetry) product with the ability to continuously monitor patients in real-time and unlike holters (like Biotres) have built-in arrhythmia detectors and real-time communication which reduces patient risk and a physician’s liability.

The company's MCT, Bioflux, is still the most important revenue generator for the company and competition is fairly limited (10-K):

Since MCT requires an FDA-cleared device (meaning for our purposes that it can be used to review medical ECG data from ECG devices), FDA-cleared ECG reporting software, and remote monitoring capabilities, regulatory and development hurdles have resulted in relatively few companies being able to successfully develop an all-encompassing solution. We believe that there are currently only 5 MCT solutions within the market.

Whilst Biotricity charges a monthly fee for both software and hardware irrespective of usage, these other MCT suppliers tend to work on different business models, not directly selling to physicians and/or charging high up-front fees for devices and software.

Despite the fact that MCTs are producing better outcomes than holter and event loop devices, they are more complex and need considerable capital (10-K):

Two of the five MCT players have done so by building their own monitoring infrastructure, developing their own ECG software and utilizing TZ Medical’s MCT device. However, this is capital intensive and we believe cost prohibitive for most hospitals and clinics.

But Biotricity has found a well-suited business model that scales very nicely and its core capabilities can be leveraged by building and selling (through their physician and partner networks) other products, like the Bioheart. It seems a pretty smart strategy to us.

Competitive advantage

These companies are in a landgrab phase and although there are plenty of new entrants, we're not too worried about the competitive landscape. We see Biotricity having several advantages:

It specializes in a niche (albeit a very large one), heart health monitoring.

Its technology is top-notch, their BioTres device uses three channels (producing better and more clinical data) and can take standard electrodes whereas the competition is on one channel and is usually producing its proprietary electrodes.

They have no problems with network issues as they have their own FCC ID.

They already have gathered massive amounts of data with which they are optimizing their algorithms.

One might also wonder what exactly they are using AI for, well:

To improve their algorithms

Internal automation

Supporting nurses so they can become more efficient and care for more patients

On the first (Q3CC):

After hundreds of thousands of patients, we have our data set, which allows us to understand exactly how our algorithms are working with our devices, and we use that to understand and get insights and that allows us to update our algorithms and how that works. So that's really about detection and understanding what to focus the physician's time on. Now why is that important? Because the more data you throw a physician, the less time they have. So, if you can make it more focused and more accurate, every little bit helps from a scalability perspective.

Another sign of their competitive strength is their customer retention rate, which is about 98%, so customers are happy and stick with their solutions. The company also has good relations with distributors (signing three new contracts with two big distributors and one big GPO in the quarter).

We shouldn't get too comfortable, but we don't see any immediate competitive onslaught. This is a landgrab phase, there is plenty of market to go after.

Growth

We see a number of growth vectors:

Secular growth in heart conditions

A secular shift toward preventive care

Adding new devices

Adding new conditions like remote COPD monitoring, fetal monitoring, sleep apnea monitoring, and other chronic conditions

Adding distributors

Not only is this a large and growing market, but there is also another secular tailwind in the form of a shift towards integrated solutions that enable preventive care, rather than treatment, which is right up the street of Biotricity.

And the same infrastructure can be used for adding conditions, from the company website:

The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. Our proprietary remote patient monitoring platform can be leveraged for various industries and plans are underway to pipeline new solutions across a spectrum of health applications, including remote COPD monitoring, fetal monitoring, sleep apnea monitoring, and other chronic conditions.

So it's actually not that different from the likes of Reliq Health (OTCPK:RQHTF) or DarioHealth (DRIO) but coming from different directions.

Early in 2022, the company added the Bioheart personal monitor device to its monitoring product lineup, with Bioheart greatly increasing the TAM as it is focused on the consumer market (although not necessarily as a fitness device), winning a place on the Times list of best inventions of 2022.

In October, the company launched Biocare Cardiac after two successful pilots.

Last December, it filed for a new form factor of its Biotres holter, providing 3 channels rather than 1 or 2 of current holter devices together with other improvements.

The company entered into a distribution deal with a top-10 medical device distributor.

Growth has come down quite a lot, although it's still very respectable and the obvious growth avenues are:

Market growth

Signing new customers and distributors

New products

We dealt with that in our previous article so apart from the three new distributors (and talks and negotiations with additional ones) there is little to add to that.

The company did get a boost in name recognition from Time Magazine naming their Bioheart device to their list of best inventions of 2022.

Connected Care

Connected care or remote monitoring of all kinds of patients is becoming very popular for a number of reasons:

The technology is getting cheaper and the networks are ready.

It improves patient care and reduces risks

It greatly increases the number of patients that can be cared for

It reduces costs for clinics, hospitals, and payors

Reimbursement has greatly improved

It provides data that serves as input for machine learning and predictive analysis.

And all this can be put on a very attractive business model where the company sells or even provides linked hardware and gathers and monitors patient data on a SaaS subscription basis.

These are usually highly scalable business models that produce predictable streams of high-margin revenue that tend to generate high gross margins.

We have featured not only Biotricity here, but also Dario Health and the more questionable Reliq Health and one could argue even SOBR Safe is on a similar model (minus the reimbursement).

Finances

The company is still pretty far from profitability, although net loss declined by a third from last year to $4.82M in Q3/23.

OpEx has a run rate of about $23.5M

Add R&D:

Their OpEx run rate is about $23.6M a year, on 60% gross margin it will take nearly $40M in revenue for the company to break even, the current TTM is a fraction over $9M with a growth rate of 27% so the company is still far away from breaking even.

However, based on the last quarter the run rate is already $10M+ and analysts are expecting a dramatic re-acceleration of growth with FY24 revenue guided at nearly $19M, we assume much of that as a result of their recently introduced Bioheart and Biotres devices.

The company actually managed to reduce G&A by 4% and R&D by 3% compared to last year's quarter, but also indicated they're hiring a few more experienced salespeople so this isn't likely to continue.

Now, these are GAAP figures, the company is likely to become cash break-even at a lower revenue rate already:

Assuming $16.5M is the present yearly cash bleed then the company will likely become cash break-even at $27.5M and this could be a little lower as there is still a non-cash element in the GAAP margin.

Taking a non-GAAP margin of 65% delivers a cash break-even revenue level of just over $25M. But with growth in the coming quarters, the cash bleed might decline so even that could lower still.

For illustration purposes, a cash bleed of $10M would yield a cash break-even level of just over $15M, so it doesn't have to be years and years, the company is likely to be close in something like 6 quarters.

In fact, although management doesn't provide guidance, analysts expect revenues to double in FY24 to $18.95M (FY24 ends in March 2024) so it could even be in less time.

The same analysts still expect a $0.23 loss per share in FY24 so not close to GAAP break-even, which we also figured out above but cash break-even is the more important variable as it determines whether, and how much additional finance the company will need.

Speaking of which, the company needs cash urgently as there was only $451K left at the end of Q3. The company also has nearly $15M in debt, $3.1M of which expires within a year.

Management is actively working to close a debt financing, so the debt level is likely to increase and could be in the order of $25M or so, which produces a considerable interest burden.

Valuation

With 67.5M shares out fully diluted the company has a market cap of $42M (at a share price of $0.62) and an EV of $57M, that is, the shares still trade on roughly 3x FY24 EV/S which isn't expensive.

Conclusion

There are certainly lots of things to get enthusiastic about with Biotricity:

A strong position in a large niche market enjoying secular tailwinds as healthcare and reimbursement are moving towards remote monitoring and preventive care.

The company is a technology leader and has a first-mover advantage in remote heart monitoring.

The company's platform can easily accommodate remote measurement devices for other chronic conditions, enabling the company to move beyond heart health monitoring.

The company is leveraging its core capabilities over several recently introduced solutions, most notably the Bioheart, its consumer product which greatly increases the TAM.

An attractive business model producing high-margin recurring revenues

The shares aren't expensive.

On the other hand:

The company is still far off from reaching break-even and needs an immediate cash infusion which will ratchet up its debt level to $20M+ and probably more like $25M.

On the present growth rate (30% and 27% in the last two quarters), it will take at least 6 quarters and probably longer to reach cash break-even, although analysts are penciling in a pretty dramatic re-acceleration of growth.

The latter is pretty crucial and it doesn't help that management doesn't provide any guidance, but if these expectations (of just two analysts) pan out (which is what we assume but keep in mind there is little to go on in terms of corroboration) then the company is still a buy here (at roughly $0.6).

