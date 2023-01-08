Opportunities arrived rapidly as everything tied to financials took a beatdown. alphaspirit/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Today I want to share part of the information from our latest weekly update. This was sent to members Sunday night, so it remains very fresh.

Update for Members

The hits to BV are pretty steady throughout. Both sectors saw nearly universal decreases. The hit to mREITs was clearly larger with greater sensitivity to interest rates. Results for hybrid and agency mREITs are relatively similar in terms of BV losses. On average, the agency losses are about 1% bigger, though CHMI is weighing down the average. CHMI reported Q4 2044 earnings and underperformed on BV. Consequently, they’ve got a loss from a worse Q4 being realized combined with the loss from the wild week.

It’s no surprise they took a hit. Down 17.7% in a week is pretty big though. It suggests some investors were wildly too optimistic going into earnings. The consensus earnings forecast for CHMI was also too high. CHMI missed badly on consensus earnings, but was a basically perfect match for Scott’s estimates (literally a rounding error).

Agency mREITs: While book values averaged a decline of 3.14% (simple average, that is not weighted by market cap), share prices averaged a 9.57% decline..

Hybrid mREITs: On the other hand, the hybrid mortgage REITs averaged a drop of 2.2% in book value and 11.7% in share price.

Originator / Servicer mREITs: A smaller dip at 8.4% in the share price and 1.8% for book values.

Commercial mREITs: BXMT fell so hard it entered the “Strong Buy” range. I think it’s been a long time since we’ve seen that. I remember when BXMT was getting tagged as overpriced frequently, but it’s been a pretty huge swing to get down to the strong buy level.

GPMT also had a rough week. Ended up with both Scott and I adding a bit to our positions. Members should remember that these shares carry a high risk rating. While we’ve been building our positions, the actual size relative to our portfolio is still pretty small. That’s an appropriate way to approach shares with a high risk rating.

BDCs: Looking over to the BDCs, prices averaged a 9.4% decline while book value only dipped slightly at 0.5%. That’s a huge disconnect. What’s driving such a wild swing? Part of it may be that the BDCs were relatively expensive prior to this week. There were precious few buying opportunities with the majority in either the “hold” or “overpriced” ranges. Well, we finally have some opportunities again. I have minimal BDC exposure so I may start a new position on Monday assuming we don’t see a big rally Monday.

The BDC with the worst performance lately was TPVG. It dropped 14% on the week with most of the drop coming after 3/08/2023. Investors may remember that we bought TPVG in December on weakness and sold it into strength in February. Now that we have a bit more time on the chart for perspective, this is what the trade looked like:

Seeking Alpha

We don’t need to catch the very bottom or the very top. We just need to be making intelligent choices as we go. Many of those ideas play out well over time. When we sold TPVG it wasn’t overvalued, but the “easy money” part had already played out. It could be a viable target again following the drop. However, there are several viable targets today.

Since BDCs and mREITs can get lumped in with financials, I think the weakness in the financial sector is spelling over to them. News of a couple bank failures is enough to get investors feeling a bit rattled.

The significant bank failure is Silicon Valley Bank (known as “SVB”). It is owned by SVB Financial Group (SIVB).

Seeking Alpha

The FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) has already stepped in to take over the bank. The Federal Reserve stated that the FDIC will fully protect all depositors (statement issued Sunday night, 3/12/2023). To be clear, protecting depositors is not the same as protecting equity holders or owners of unsecured debt (bond holders). No losses will go to taxpayers. Instead, it will be handled as it should be handled. According to the release:

“Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law.”

That's good. However, it would be a good opportunity to significantly increase the caps on FDIC insurance, so depositors don’t have to wonder. The failure of SVB may not have happened if FDIC insurance limits were higher. Because they are much too low, each account holder with a large balance had a dramatic incentive to immediately withdraw their funds. Many did precisely that in a very brief period, which triggered the collapse. FDIC insurance is supposed to prevent this, but it did not work because FDIC insurance levels are too low. The risk of such a failure sending a shockwave through banks is evident when looking at better companies:

Seeking Alpha

We've also seen some banks issuing statements to reassure investors about their liquidity.

That's a reasonable choice when your stock price chart looks like this:

Seeking Alpha

If SVB had been investing their funds more prudently, they may have avoided failure. They also missed opportunities to raise equity when it was sorely needed. Regardless, it could also have been avoided by having a dramatically higher limit on FDIC insurance. That would've prevented the run that killed SVB. When depositors are less than 100% certain that deposits will be honored, it makes the entire system less efficient. That is a deadweight loss for society.

The assurance of all depositors being fully reimbursed may send some positive waves throughout the equity market as it reduces the odds such problems spreading. Whatever the larger trend here, I think the news of full reimbursement will be seen positively.

What if the FDIC was asleep on the job?

Failure to announce that reimbursement (which I would’ve considered negligence from the FDIC) could have triggered another wave of selling.

Such negligence may have been assumed when billionaire Bill Ackman predicted more bank runs would occur on Monday:

Seeking Alpha

Contrary to what the trusted source told Bill, the FDIC has stated that all deposits will be available on Monday, March 13th. That's vastly better than about 50% on Monday/Tuesday with the rest over 3 to 6 months.

Given this assurance from the FDIC, the opportunity in BDCs might slip away from me. I see the FDIC's statement as a critical sign of competence. No one needs a string of bank failures. My cash position was small anyway, so I wouldn't have scored a big position even if prices remained low.

Valuations

Looking at mREIT and BDC valuations, as a whole, the current ratings (as of Sunday night) breakdown as follows:

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

In total, we had 9 mREIT upgrades and 11 BDC upgrades. Yes, that means there were a bunch of "overpriced" ratings in the BDCs a week earlier (referencing prices as of 03/03/2023).

Update

On Monday, I purchased shares of Capital Southwest (CSWC) and took advantage of the plunge in Charles Schwab (SCHW). Go figure. I've been a customer at Schwab for a long time, but I recently joined the list of owners. It's a very small position. We picked up 44 shares at $47.96:

Charles Schwab

That purchase put it at less than 0.2% of the portfolio. But hey, it's still a nice entry.

While Schwab is off to the races (up 18%), CSWC is only about 2.86% from our entry price.

With that said, we're going to get onto the tables.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC RITM GPMT CSWC DX NYMT WMC ARCC ORC MFA RC TSLX ARR MITT TPVG CHMI AAIC OCSL TWO GAIN IVR GBDC EARN SLRC ORCC PFLT TCPC FSK PSEC MFIC Click to enlarge

If you’re looking for a stock and I haven’t mentioned it yet, you’ll still find it in the charts below. The charts contain comparisons based on price-to-book value, dividend yields, and earnings yield. You won’t find these tables anywhere else.

For mortgage REITs, please look at the charts for AGNC, NLY, DX, ORC, ARR, CHMI, TWO, IVR, EARN, CIM, EFC, NYMT, MFA, MITT, AAIC, PMT, RITM, BXMT, GPMT, WMC, and RC.

For BDCs, please look at the charts for MAIN, CSWC, ARCC, TSLX, TPVG, OCSL, GAIN, GBDC, SLRC, ORCC, PFLT, TCPC, FSK, PSEC, and MFIC.

Please also see the opening segment as we covered a wealth of information that is directly related to each of these stocks.

This series is the easiest place to find charts providing up-to-date comparisons across the sector.

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below. PMT and NYMT are not showing an earnings yield metric as neither REIT provides a quarterly “Core EPS” metric.

Second Note: Due to the way historical amortized cost and hedging is factored into the earnings metrics, it is possible for two mortgage REITs with similar portfolios to post materially different metrics for earnings. I would be very cautious about putting much emphasis on the consensus analyst estimate (which is used to determine the earnings yield). In particular, throughout late 2022 the earnings metric became less comparable for many REITs.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Preferred Share Charts

I changed the coloring a bit. We needed to adjust to include that the first fixed-to-floating shares have transitioned over to floating rates. When a share is already floating, the stripped yield may be different from the “Floating Yield on Price” due to changes in interest rates. For instance, NLY-F already has a floating rate. However, the rate is only reset once per 3 months. The stripped yield is calculated using the upcoming projected dividend payment and the “Floating Yield on Price” is based on where the dividend would be if the rate reset today. In my opinion, for these shares the “Floating Yield on Price” is clearly the more important metric.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful. Click to enlarge

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.