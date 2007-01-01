Joe Raedle

I often make the case that the current economic environment is one of the most challenging in modern times. While we aren't dealing with a full-blown banking crisis like 2007/2008 or a pandemic like the first half year of 2020, we're faced with a mix of slowing economic growth, persistently high inflation, and a Federal Reserve which is torn between continuing its hiking cycle or pausing to protect financial stability (as I discussed in this article). As usual, the housing market is impacted by all of this. High rates are keeping a lid on new transactions, while low consumer sentiment is further pressuring affordability. However, structural housing demand remains high as underbuilding in the past decade has caused underwhelming supply growth.

In this article, we'll discuss these factors using the just-released earnings from the Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), America's second-largest public homebuilder with a market cap of $29 billion.

While the company wasn't spared from these headwinds, it reported stellar earnings, beating both revenue and EPS estimates by considerable margins. Moreover, the company hints that the situation may not be *that* bad after all.

The question is: what does this mean for investors? Especially as the stock is less than 15% below its all-time high.

So, let's dive into the details!

Lennar's View Matters - For Multiple Reasons

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lennar was founded as a local homebuilder in 1954, benefiting from massive post-war housing shortages. After a number of acquisitions, including the CalAtlantic Group takeover in 2018, the company is now a homebuilding giant serving 43 metropolitan areas in 19 states, providing mortgages and escrow services on top of its homebuilding activities.

The following breakdown provides an overview of Lennar's geographic operations. It's worth noting that the data reflects FY2019, which may seem outdated. However, since Lennar has yet to update this information, it remains a valuable resource for showcasing the areas in which the company operates. It's important to acknowledge that there have been no significant changes in this regard since then.

Lennar Corporation

As we can see above, Lennar has high exposure in key markets like its home base, Texas, California, and attractive housing markets that include the Carolinas, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Moreover, a big part of its customers are entry-level buyers. As these people tend to struggle most with affordability issues, we might get some valuable information from Lennar with regard to the state of these buyers.

And that's exactly what happened.

What Lennar Is Telling us About Itself And The Industry

Using the handy Seeking Alpha post-earnings report, we see that the company generated $6.5 billion in quarterly revenues (1Q23). This is $500 million more than expected and 4.7% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EPS came in at $2.12, a $0.57 beat.

In its homebuilding segment, revenues were 7% higher, driven by a 9% increase in home deliveries to 13,659. The average price of these homes was $448,000, compared to $457,000 in the first quarter of 2022. This decline was due to market pricing headwinds and the company's product mix. Lennar sold more homes in Texas, which tends to have a lower average price than its other main markets (like Florida and California).

These comments make total sense. For starters, the median sales price of homes in the United States is just 1.2% below prior-year levels. When adding slight headwinds from the sales mix, we see that LEN's average selling price continues to perfectly track the nation's average. Meaning, it's not cutting prices to attract new buyers.

Redfin

Gross margins fell from 26.9% to 21.2% as the company priced homes to market, while costs per square foot increased primarily due to higher material and labor costs. Moreover, land costs increased.

That said, while wage growth is likely to remain sticky, major supply chain indicators are hinting at a steep decline in bottlenecks, which should be a tailwind for homebuilders going forward. After all, homebuilders are prone to a wide range of supply chains, including but not limited to lumber, copper, appliances, labor, and machinery. A broad decline in bottlenecks is set to give these builders a much-needed tailwind.

Author (Raw Data: New York Fed)

That said, selling, general, and administration costs fell to 7.4% of total revenues (down from 7.5%) as the company used its technology efforts to smoothen operations.

Now, with that said, the company reported a 10% decline in new orders to roughly 14,200 homes. The net dollar value of these orders declined by 18% to $6.4 billion. That difference was caused by pricing headwinds.

According to Stuart Miller, the Executive Chairman of Lennar, the economy has been relatively strong during the quarter, with high inflation and strong employment numbers. However, the housing market has been facing some challenges in finding its footing. In December, sales were constrained due to elevated interest rates and sticker shock. But in January and early February, sales activity picked up due to lower interest rates. However, in late February, a spike in interest rates impacted website and community traffic, and sales were slightly affected.

Despite this, Lennar notes the Federal Reserve has continued to raise interest rates in an effort to control inflation, but with little success so far.

Bloomberg

According to the company, homebuyers are now considering that the current interest rate environment may be the new normal, and, as a result, the housing market is shifting. The growing demand from households and families is continuing to drive the market, but there is still a chronic shortage of supply.

I believe that the company's comments hit the nail on the head. The Fed is combatting sticky inflation, unlikely to give in to market pressure to pivot. This is creating a situation of continuously elevated interest rates. People who locked in low rates in 2020 aren't likely to sell. Buyers aren't likely to accept high prices due to very poor affordability.

Hence, in order to adapt, the company promotes deliveries to reduce cancellation rates. After all, cancellations are a major risk in an environment where buyers are under tremendous financial pressure.

According to management, Lennar has been managing its sales pace and inventory by pricing its homes in line with the market. This is what we assessed earlier in this article, using benchmark numbers. As a result, new orders were down 10% as we briefly discussed. This is better than the market average, despite a higher cancellation rate of 21% compared to 10% last year.

Although rising interest rates have impacted sales volume and pricing, there is still a national shortage of housing, particularly in the workforce housing sector. Lennar remains optimistic that there is still demand as they navigate the balance between price and interest rates.

That said, I agree that there is a shortage. However, it's not that straightforward, as my friend DisruptorStocks on Twitter highlighted using the chart below.

Twitter (@DisruptorStocks)

There is no shortage when using the number of homes per capita. There is a shortage when incorporating high unaffordability. In other words, to solve this supply issue, the Fed will have to break something. I'm not suggesting that it will happen, but mass defaults caused by high rates and weak demand could trigger a wave of forced sales as we witnessed during the Great Financial Crisis. Such a scenario would unlock this supply.

Again, that's not my prediction, just a statement on why this supply situation has become so tricky.

Valuation & Balance Sheet

With that said, Lennar remains in a fantastic financial position. The company's debt-to-capital ratio is just 14.2%, the lowest in its industry. The company has no borrowings on its $2.6 billion revolving credit facility and $4.1 billion in cash, bringing total liquidity to $6.7 billion. Moreover, the company has no debt maturities until the next fiscal year.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter of 2023, Lennar expects to deliver between 15,000 to 16,000 homes, with a gross margin between 21.0% to 21.5%. For the full year of 2023, the company anticipates delivering between 62,000 to 66,000 homes.

Based on this context, sell-side analysts have already priced in a return to "normality". The company is expected to do $9.14 in full-year normalized EPS, followed by a rebound to $10 in FY2024. While this is down from 2022, it needs to be said that both 2021 and 2022 were outliers. The massive boost in earnings thanks to rising prices, subdued mortgage rates, and high demand is unlikely to be repeated anytime soon.

This implies that LEN is trading close to 11x earnings, which is fair, but not a great risk/reward. Given this incredibly tricky macroeconomic environment (to put it mildly), I would not buy shares at these levels.

FINVIZ

Just like (regional) banks, I believe that homebuilders are best bought during major declines. Outside of these declines, I prefer to buy companies like Home Depot (HD), which I own. These stocks are more capable of generating through-cycle earnings, while homebuilders perform best during steep increases in homebuilding sentiment.

That said, my goal isn't to get you to dump LEN and jump into HD, I'm just outlining how I'm dealing with homebuilding stocks and the current risk/reward of LEN shares.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed Lennar's quarterly earnings and comments in light of the bigger macroeconomic picture. The company reported strong deliveries, as it focuses on working on its backlog instead of chasing housing deals with below-average sticker prices.

While macroeconomic headwinds persisted, the company was able to keep the decline in selling prices limited. Moreover, new order contraction was in line with the industry.

Gross margins were under pressure. However, I believe these headwinds are about to ease going forward, driven by lingering supply chain bottlenecks.

The company anticipates a sustained increase in rates, leading to limited available supply, which is favorable for new orders and prices. Nevertheless, this shift would result in an unfavorable risk/reward scenario. In my opinion, the likelihood of a negative event causing a rapid decline in prices is greater than an event that boosts demand. As a result, I would advise against purchasing Lennar or its competitors at their current prices.