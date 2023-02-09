Dan Kitwood

(Note: This article was prepared by the contributor on March 11, 2023)

Introduction

Once upon a time, the address of Switzerland's second largest bank was the go to address for the world's wealthiest families to safeguard and increase their vast fortunes. But this over 160 year old Zurich based bank has seen its fortunes evaporate over these past several years to where today its very survival is very much in doubt. The wounds that has brought it to this point were almost, entirely, self inflicted. A Bloomberg Markets article in their December 2022/January 2023 issue #6 informs us that the list of missteps is long. The article points to the ill-fated acquisition of First Boston Corp. that was going to put Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) in the forefront of all European competitors and become an important participant in the U.S. capital markets arena; or to the serious missteps being committed in its Private Banking Unit that resulted in a $1 billion loss and the eventual suicide of the perpetrator.

Then we learned of an ongoing scandal involving the spying on senior level employees as well as being surprised when one of its major clients, Archegos Capital Management, could not meet a margin call and was then left holding the bag when the bank's competitors were able to sell Archegos' collateral while Credit Suisse was still trying to figure out its potential loss.

Another hit to its previously hard earned reputation was the fact that, according to a February 2, report in the German newspaper Die Welt, the bank knowingly accepted autocrats and criminals as its clients.

In an email response to my outreach to Credit Suisse, a spokesperson advised me that the bank would not comment on any of the issues discussed in the above paragraphs.

All of these events could have been prevented if there had been a strong risk management process in place. There wasn't.

These disastrous occurrences, which surely are the material of a blockbuster Hollywood script, have erased over 90% of shareholders value in less than 5 years. Consequently, today the question has to be asked, 'Can this ship of failure be turned around?'

The return to stabilization

New leadership is in place. Both the bank's finances and its reputation are in need of life-saving repair. There is doubt on both sides of the pond that it can be done. A major announcement on October 27, 2022 focused on the raising of much needed additional capital and the dismissal of 9000 employees. The bank plans to retain about 43,000 employees by year-end 2025 compared to 52,000 that were employed in the fall of 2022.

In the same October 27, 2022 press release, the bank announced the creation of a 'New Credit Suisse'. In that regard, decisive actions will be taken to create "a simpler, more focused and more stable bank built around client needs." In a first step toward this goal the bank begun by issuing new common shares valued at about $4 billion to qualified investors including the Saudi National Bank which committed $1.6 billion. Chairman Axel P. Lehmann commented on "a radical strategy and a clear execution plan to create a stronger, more resilient and more efficient bank with a firm foundation, focused on our clients and their needs." He also stated that the bank will work to increase and improve risk management across the entire bank. Credit Suisse's new CEO, Ulrich Koerner, followed by stating that "this is a historic moment for Credit Suisse. We are radically restructuring the investment bank to help create a new bank that is simpler, more stable and with a more focused business model built around client needs."

At this point, I question whether the dismissal of 9000 employees by 2025 will be sufficient to bring expenditures under control in a timely manner. Also, the issuing of $4 billion in new equity may not be enough to deal with the ongoing losses that the bank expects, according to an article in The Business Times of February 9, 2023.

Senior Management will have to deal with numerous outstanding issues in addition to returning the bank to a viable institution. For instance, on February 28, CNBC announced that the Swiss banking regulator, The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), charged that Credit Suisse "seriously breached its supervisory obligations" in connection to its relationship with financier Lex Greensill and his companies. https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/28/finma-credit-suisse-seriously-breached-obligations-in-greensill-case.html

The bank's exposure to Greensill resulted in huge reimbursements amounting to over $5.5 billion to investors after Greensill failed in 2021.

There is no sign that the bank, which has been in a free fall for the past two years, will be able to stop its cash depletion in the foreseeable future. On February 9, the company announced its biggest loss since 2008, and warned of more losses to come. Having lost its credibility, clients withdrew $120 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone although CEO Ulrich Koerner told CNBC on January 18 that he is seeing "a sharp reduction in client outflows." This was at the same time that its rival UBS Group AG (UBS), Switzerland's largest bank, generated the highest profits since 2006. The results have been described by Ethos, a representative of some of Credit Suisse's larger shareholders, as 'catastrophic'.

Stemming the continuing outflow of funds has resulted in strategies that may, at best, delay the fatal blow in the bank's struggle to survive. Bloomberg announced on March 2 that in order to win back clients and keep those that have not yet moved on, Credit Suisse will offer deposit rates that are significantly higher than those offered by its competitors.

It is currently offering a 6.5% rate for new three-months deposits of $5 million or more to its Asia located clients. Its major competitors, JPMorgan (JPM), Citi (C), and UBS Group are offering rates at 5% to 5.25% with minimum deposits ranging from $5 million to $15 million. Credit Suisse has also raised its one year deposit rates to 7%. During the fourth quarter of 2022, total assets in its wealth management division declined to $575 billion from about $732 billion the previous year. The bank has not announced for how long these above-market rates may be available.

While tactics such as these may, indeed, temporarily delay the ultimate outcome, it will assure that continued losses in the bank's bottom line performance appear to be certain.

At this time, it is far too early to offer assumptions as to the bank's financial performance over the next 1-3 years. Without doubt, it may be plagued with the continued outflow of funds, potential large regulatory fines, and the need to continue to raise external capital at very high costs. It may face an increasing number of departures of executive talent that will make any transition to near normalcy even more difficult.

We might be tempted to compare Credit Suisse's comeback attempt to that of Deutsche Bank (DB) which I discussed in a SA article dated June 17, 2021 titled: Deutsche Bank: The Worst Appears to Be Over. I do not agree that this comparison can be made at this time. Deutsche Bank's issues, while very serious, were not nearly as serious as the challenges that Credit Suisse is facing today. Deutsche Bank was then and is today being led by a CEO, Christian Sewing, who was totally focused on returning his bank on the path to sustained profitability and to transform it to a respected competitor which, today, it has once again become.

Credit Suisse's senior management team is in the very early stage of its attempt to return the bank to its previous stature. It faces multiple hurdles, both now and those that may yet surface. As of today, the bank's litigation charges of over $4 billion have resulted in losses in both 2021 and 2022. 2023 will, most likely, show another 'substantial loss' according to CEO Koerner who told CNBC on February 9 that the full results were "completely unacceptable, but warned of the need for the ongoing multi-year transformation program.

A look forward

According to the Wall Street Journal of February 9, one strategy that the bank will move forward with is to separate its investment banking side from its capital markets and advisory business. The first part of this strategy was taken on February 9, when it paid $175 million for Klein Group LLC which is the investment banking business of M. Klein & Co. LLC.

This is to be followed by spinning off the capital markets segment, First Boston Corp. The name of the new separate entity will be CS First Boston. Apollo Global Management Inc. has expressed an interest in acquiring an equity interest of up to $750 million in CS First Boston once it has been spun out. This move could be an important first step in the bank's attempt to recover from its recent past. Credit Suisse's strength has been its global wealth management reputation and this move to divest itself of divisions that are not solely focused on that business may be a good beginning to return to the one function which made it great in the first place.

The question that we must ask is whether at the current price of $2.50 per ADR, Credit Suisse is investable for the aggressive investor. I believe that more time needs to pass until investors can be more assured that management is making serious progress in returning the bank to profitability, that no new bombshells come to light, and that the potential cost of any further litigation is known and that oversight bodies appear to be somewhat comfortable with the bank's progress in its operations including its much previously overlooked risk management function.

Therefore, I advise caution in being tempted to invest in this once stellar financial competitor until some of the clouds hanging over it have begun to clear. This will require monitoring the quarterly results and, more important, management's projection of the company's future. Being too early could well result in 'money dead' for an extended period of time.

For those investors who do own shares in Credit Suisse, I recommend selling the shares with the possibility of repurchase if and when current issues are in the process of being resolved.