Credit Suisse Is Facing Serious Headwinds

Mar. 15, 2023 9:00 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)DB2 Comments
Gregory Schnitzler, CFA profile picture
Gregory Schnitzler, CFA
613 Followers

Summary

  • It is do or die for this once world class financial institution.
  • The era of negative headlines and zero oversight must be attacked and reversed by new senior management.
  • Biggest challenge will be to regain the trust of regulators, investors, and clients. No small feat.

Credit Suisse shares Drop Following Concern Over Financial Health

Dan Kitwood

(Note: This article was prepared by the contributor on March 11, 2023)

Introduction

Once upon a time, the address of Switzerland's second largest bank was the go to address for the world's wealthiest families to safeguard and increase

This article was written by

Gregory Schnitzler, CFA profile picture
Gregory Schnitzler, CFA
613 Followers
2006-Current-Managing Partner, Ascential Equity LLC, Richmond, VA. Investment Services focusing on Community Bank; mezzanine financing; and commercial leasing. 1982-2006-Director of Cash Management and Investments-Treasurer of Virginia. Responsible for oversight of $15 billion fixed income portfolio, cash management and banking services. 1974-1982-Investment Administrator, Bureau of Naval Personnel 1967-1974-Silberberg, Rosenthal and Co 1964-1967-Goldman, Sachs and Co MBA Finance, St.Johns University, Jamaica, NY BBA Finance, Pace University, NYC CFA #006270 Adjunct Professor of Finance, Virginia Commonwealth University, 1995-current. Chairman, City of Richmond Retirement System Board of Trustees and IAC 1990-March 2016. Chairman, Virginia College Savings Plan IAC 1996-2011.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.