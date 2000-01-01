morgan23/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past few quarters, we wrote articles predicting Antero Midstream Corporation's (NYSE:AM) cash finances through 2026. We continue that effort by once again revisiting our predictions now that the company reported its last quarter. Progress reflects a company's skill in following its own model. Details become important, particularly the how and when.

Year Summary for 2022

Focusing on the key financial results seems most important. For 2022, the company reported:

Capital spending at $265 million with a budget of $200 million in 2023.

EBITDA of $885 million with an expectation of $950 million plus for 2023.

Neutral cash flow in 2022 with again an expectation of $100 million plus free cash flow after dividends in 2023.

Leverage of 3.7 at the end of the 4th quarter with leverage dropping to less than 3.5 at the end of 2023.

Management also noted that after dividends the cumulative free cash flow might equal $1.2 billion 2023 - 2027. The leverage goal set by management is 3 to be reached by the end of 2024. Midstream's major business resides in the prime portions of the Appalachia creating an insulated investment opportunity. We added a slide from the last call summarizing expectations.

Antero Midstream

As we continue from the report, we will focus on performance parameters indicating Antero's ability to begin raising dividends.

Management's Target

Midstream just finished the high expense portion of a major capital phase. The purpose was to increase revenue through increased drilling with the ultimate goal to reduce leverage toward 3 or less. Once reached, management stated its intent toward returning to higher dividends. To help investors follow progress, in Revisiting Antero Midstream Financial Progress, a set of tables were included for predicting forward improvements. A portion of the tables follow with appropriate comparisons.

Leverage Balance (Millions) EBITDA Capital Quarter Capital Year or Year-to- Date Debt Reduction/FreeCashFlow Net Debt 4th Quarter ** $235 *** $50 $250 **** $30 $3270 4th Quarter Actual $230 $63 $265 $10 (Approximately) $3360 2023 ** $935 # NA $200 $220 $3100 2023 Guided $950+ $200 $110+ $3250 2024 ** $980 ## NA $150 $310 + $2800 Click to enlarge

* Base line EBITDA.

** Estimates.

*** Crestwood additions add $12 million per quarter.

**** Budget was $300 million, but with the purchase of Crestwood, a capital reduction of $50 million is estimated.

# $890 (2022 EBITDA) times 1.05.

## $935 (2023 EBITDA estimate) times 1.05.

+ At 2022 EBITDA levels, a rough estimate of $30 million per quarter of extra cash was generated. The savings calculation becomes $120 million plus the change in capital vs. 2022 plus the difference between yearly EBITDA minus the base year EBITDA being 2022.

Next, a table helps understand the likelihood for management meeting the leverage target of 3 by 2024 year-end. Actual and guided parameters for 2022 and 2023 guided were added.

Leverage Debt (Billions) EBITDA Leverage 2022 End $3.3 $890 * 3.7 2022 Actual $3.36 $890 3.77 2023 End $3.10 $935 3.4 2023 Guided $3.26 $950+ 3.4 Case 1 2024 End $3.0 $1000+ *** 3.0 Case 2 2024 End (Smaller growth) $3.05 $980 ** 3.1 Click to enlarge

* Estimated by adding $10 million from the Crestwood operation plus $10 million enhanced operation year over year plus $213 million, 2021 4th quarter's result.

** Mid-single digit growth.

*** High-end target $1000 million. The major point shown is that Midstream, thus far is addressing the leverage goal through significant upward changes in EBITDA. The increased EBITDA, thus far, has had limited impact on positive cash flows, something that investors need to keep in mind, i.e. debt isn't yet moving lower. But, Midstream is on course toward reaching its goal.

The question still remains how much extra cash might the company generate after dividends. Management guides approximately $100 million for the coming year leaving approximately an average of $1.1 billion for the balance of the four years, or $250 plus million per year. With 480 million shares outstanding, $250 million plus represents approximately $0.50 per year or $0.12 per quarter. Management could choose to add an additional $0.08 per quarter bringing the total to $1.20, the amount paid before the cut a few years ago. We still expect dividend increases to begin in late 2024 or early 2025. We don't expect the full eight cents to be restored all at once.

Risks

For us, understanding that leverage reduction is primarily coming from increased EBITDA is important. Natural gas prices, at least for now, tanked. Major drillers particularly in Louisiana are starting to cut back on drilling. Until prices significantly rebound, an elevated level of increased risk remains. We plan to continue our strategy in continuing to sell $12.5 calls for $0.25 or so going forward at least through this year and probably into part of 2024. We rate this company a buy at prices less than $11. The $11 price threshold comes from trading ranges created over the past few years between $9.5 and $12. Between dividend payments, AM stock trades most often between $10-$11.