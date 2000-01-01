Continuing Our Visit With Antero Midstream's Leverage Progress

Mar. 15, 2023 9:42 AM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)3 Comments
Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • Antero Midstream's 2022 performance exceeded our expectations for generating EBITDA.
  • The company truly turned the cash flow positive corner in 2022 and expects to generate excess cash for use in paying down debt.
  • The natural gas markets are over supplied for at least 2023 unless major changes in weather, colder in the winter and hotter in the summer, occur.
  • Midstream should weather this weather in good form with its resources residing in lowest cost producing regions.

human hands painting under the lamp with light and magnifying glass plastic minifigures for board games , modern hobby of game collector

morgan23/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past few quarters, we wrote articles predicting Antero Midstream Corporation's (NYSE:AM) cash finances through 2026. We continue that effort by once again revisiting our predictions now that the company reported its last quarter. Progress

4th Quarter Presentation

Antero Midstream

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.7K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.