10-Year Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: March 15, 2023

Mar. 15, 2023 9:30 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX1 Comment
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.9K Followers

Summary

  • The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield continues to trade in a range.
  • The Fed can force rates higher and so caution is recommended.
  • Most of the spread narrowing will be borne by a lower market yield.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

US interest rates have been on a roller coaster lately, but there's a case for considering the possibility that yields have peaked. The wild card is the Federal Reserve, of course. The critical question: Will the Fed's policy decisions over the next several

10-year US Treasury Yield

Stock Charts

Consumer Price Index Inflation

Author

10-year treasury yield

Author

10-year treasury yield

Author

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.9K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.