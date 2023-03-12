Visualizing 25 Years Of U.S. Soybean Exports To China

  • Soybeans are the United States' top export to China. In 2022, China bought $17.9 billion worth of soybeans from the U.S., the most it ever has in nominal terms.
  • While U.S. soybean exports to China generally shows a rising trend over time, the years of 2018 and 2019 deviate from the trend.
  • In 2022, China's buyers paid an average of $16.00 for each bushel of U.S. soybeans they bought, the highest nominal price they've paid from 1997 through 2022.

From time to time during our projects, we accumulate and present data that is interesting in and of itself. Today, that involves 25 years' worth of data about U.S. exports of soybeans to China!

Soybeans are the United

Nominal Value of U.S. Soybean Exports to China, 1997 - 2022

Quantity (Bushels) of U.S. Soybean Exports to China, 1997 - 2022

Average Price per Bushel of U.S. Soybean Exports to China, 1997 - 2022

