VYM: The Hidden Factor Behind My Rating Change

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • VYM is a well-diversified dividend fund expected to yield 3.21%. Its expense ratio is just 0.06% and the ETF has $47 billion in assets under management.
  • After a solid 2022, VYM is lagging SPY by approximately 6% in 2023. The concern is that it's not temporary. Negative earnings revisions largely explain the underperformance.
  • Dividend investors shouldn't count on double-digit dividend growth anymore, either. Sales and earnings growth don't support it.
  • On the plus side, VYM features a low 0.89 five-year beta and trades at 15.49x forward earnings, a seven-point discount to SPY. These, as well as other fundamental metrics for SCHD and SPY, are discussed below.
Growing money

Investment Thesis

Today's article aims to provide an update on the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), a popular dividend fund known for its above-average yield, decent dividend growth, and rock-bottom 0.06% expense ratio. I recommended VYM in July

Performance Analysis - VYM vs. SCHD - Which Dividend ETF Is Better?

Which Dividend ETF Is Safer In A Recession, VYM or SCHD?

Which Dividend ETF Is Better: VYM or SCHD? A Performance Analysis

What Is VYM and SCHD's Annual Dividend Growth Rate?

VYM Dividend Growth History

VYM Dividend Grade

SPY vs. SCHD vs. VYM Sector Exposures

VYM Top Ten Holdings

VYM vs. SCHD vs. SPY Performance Since January 2022

VYM vs. SCHD vs. SPY Fundamental Analysis By Industry

Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

