Investment Thesis

Today's article aims to provide an update on the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), a popular dividend fund known for its above-average yield, decent dividend growth, and rock-bottom 0.06% expense ratio. I recommended VYM in July 2022, and it has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since, though it's lagged by 6% in 2023. In effect, you may be concerned about adding to VYM now.

Those concerns are warranted. Although VYM features attractive metrics like a 15.49x forward earnings valuation and a 3.21% expected dividend yield, the reality is that high-dividend ETFs like VYM have average-at-best earnings momentum. Unlike late 2021, analysts aren't upgrading earnings expectations faster than the broader market, perhaps explaining VYM's reversal in fortunes over the last three months. I still like VYM and think it's a good addition to a diversified dividend portfolio, but the value case isn't as strong today. That is why I've downgraded my rating to a hold, and I look forward to explaining why in further detail below.

VYM Overview

Strategy and Performance History

VYM tracks a proprietary Index derived from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, selecting from nearly the entire U.S. investable equity universe except those with unique structures like REITs for tax-efficiency purposes. Equities are chosen based on their forecasted dividend yields, and the Index rebalances annually with a focus on low turnover.

Since its inception in November 2006, VYM has gained an annualized 7.65% vs. 8.47% for SPY. Volatility was slightly lower, and the fund suffered a massive 51.79% drawdown between June 2007 and February 2009. It's vital to remember that low value is not synonymous with high safety. Value- and dividend-oriented ETFs like VYM often overweight the Financials sector, explaining these disappointing results.

Portfolio Visualizer

Still, most underperformance relates to the pandemic. VYM declined 23.98% in Q1 2020 compared to 19.43% for SPY and took nine months to recover compared to just four for SPY. The "outstanding" recovery remaining is the 8.74% decline since December 2022. In contrast, SPY remains 17.54% underwater since its decline began in January 2022.

Portfolio Visualizer

We see a similar pattern when comparing VYM's performance to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) since its October 2011 launch. VYM, SCHD, and SPY tracked each other well until the pandemic began. However, SCHD's recovery was swifter, partially due to its higher Technology sector exposure, and has now overtaken SPY based on long-term annualized returns (12.67% vs. 12.42%).

Portfolio Visualizer

These results help explain why SCHD is a favorite among dividend investors. However, it's also the dividend growth that's impressive. By reinvesting dividends on a $10,000 investment beginning in January 2012, SCHD investors would grow annual income from $313 to $1,338 over the next ten years, or 15.64% annualized. On the other hand, VYM's growth was lower, increasing from $356 to $994, or 10.81% annualized.

Portfolio Visualizer

My cautionary note here is that these are historical growth rates. I understand the temptation of plugging numbers into a spreadsheet and calculating your annual portfolio income in 10-20 years. However, the future is uncertain. VYM and SCHD have substantially lower expected sales and earnings growth rates than before. It would be irresponsible for management teams to consistently increase dividend payments faster, increasing payout ratios to unsustainable levels. The good news for VYM shareholders is that its holdings are better positioned to grow dividends than SCHD, despite what history suggests. I'll discuss why shortly in the fundamental analysis section.

Dividends

We saw above VYM's 10.81% dividend growth rate between 2012 and 2022, assuming reinvested dividends. Without reinvestments, growth is lower at 7.40%. However, and under my previous point, dividend growth is slowing. Annual payout growth was 5.03% last year, with similar figures for the three years prior.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha's Quant System gives VYM an "A+" Dividend Grade, likely based on its 12-year dividend growth track record. However, this doesn't necessarily mean its constituents have increased dividends for that long. As the Index reconstitutes, weightings adjust to favor higher-yielding stocks, providing shareholders an additional indirect dividend increase. It's efficient because the investor doesn't have to sell and deal with the tax consequences. The low 0.06% expense ratio is a small price for a passive investor.

Seeking Alpha

The posted trailing dividend yield is 3.18%, and I've calculated a 3.21% net forward dividend yield based on current holdings. SCHD's is 3.77%, so dividend investors will get a head start by choosing that fund instead. That said, I don't see any issues with owning them both. In January, I discussed how SCHD nicely complements VYM.

VYM Analysis

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

VYM has 20.81% exposure to Financials, which may seem risky given the current banking crisis. However, the most prominent holdings are in diversified banks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC), which, ideally, are too big to fail. VYM has only 3.24% exposure to smaller Regional Banks. Thrifts & Mortgage Finance, Consumer Finance, and Asset Management & Custody Banks make up an additional 3.54%, yielding 4.22% on average. Fortunately, VYM avoids some of these more speculative plays.

Morningstar

VYM's top ten holdings are listed below, totaling 23.45% of the fund. Most, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), yield close to 3%, but there are a few exceptions, like Procter & Gamble (PG) and Eli Lilly (LLY). All have market capitalizations above $220 billion, so it's definitely large-cap oriented. 237/429 holdings have market capitalizations below $10 billion, representing just 6.53% of the total weight.

Vanguard

Fundamental Analysis

My investment thesis stated that high-dividend investors should be concerned about underperformance this year. Some may chalk it up to a short-term blip, but there are reasons for the reversal. I looked back at the fundamental data I pulled for this December 2021 article comparing VYM, SCHD, and SPY, and it revealed how the high-dividend ETFs had stronger EPS Revision Scores vs. SPY. VYM scored 6.66/10, SCHD scored 6.25/10, and SPY scored 6.10/10. Since January 2022, returns for these ETFs have followed suit. VYM declined by an annualized 4.72% compared to 7.38% and 14.30% for SCHD and SPY.

Portfolio Visualizer

There are other factors to consider, of course. However, SCHD and VYM typically have similar volatility levels, valuations, and overall investment objectives. I'd think SCHD's higher profitability would give it an advantage in a market downturn, but VYM was the better play. Of the key factors I use to assess ETFs, VYM's better EPS Revision Score was the only one that stands out, and therefore, investors should give it some weight.

The following table summarizes how the three ETFs match up today. VYM's top 25 industries total 76.81%, led by Pharmaceuticals, Diversified Banks, and Integrated Oil & Gas, which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). Technology exposure is mainly cheaply-valued Semiconductor stocks like Broadcom (AVGO) and Texas Instruments (TXN). Finally, Consumer Staples are well-represented by the Soft Drinks and Household Products industries, led by Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), and PepsiCo (PEP).

The Sunday Investor

VYM and SCHD have identical 0.89 five-year betas, indicating some downside protection compared with SPY. Notice the low growth rates referenced earlier. VYM's expected sales and earnings growth is 4.65% and 6.37%, dragged down by the same Diversified Bank stocks that delivered outstanding growth as interest rates climbed. SCHD's growth situation is worse at 4.35% and 5.49%, as discussed here. However, SCHD's portfolio is of higher quality, as indicated by its 9.34/10 Profitability Score. I expect a different composition when the fund reconstitutes later this week, but hopefully, it will remain strong on this metric.

I like VYM's low 15.49x forward earnings valuation, 3.27% expected gross dividend yield (3.21%), and solid 8.97/10 Profitability Score. However, I'm disappointed it no longer holds an earnings momentum advantage over SPY. Since my December 2021 review, its EPS Revision Score dropped from 6.66/10 to 5.19/10 compared with 6.10/10 to 5.20/10 for SPY. The gap has closed, and VYM no longer has the advantage.

Investment Recommendation

Poor earnings revisions justify VYM's recent price weakness. Double-digit dividend growth can't be relied on anymore because expected sales and earnings growth is only in the mid-single-digits. Finally, VYM's 3.21% expected dividend yield is only decent for the category, and investors may prefer SCHD's 3.77% yield and its better long-term track record. On the other hand, I like VYM's 0.89 five-year beta, solid diversification, and seven-point forward earnings valuation discount to SPY. Given the pros and cons, I'm less bullish than before, so I've decided to downgrade VYM to a hold. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to answering your questions in the comments section below.