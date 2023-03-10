sefa ozel

After last Thursday's failure of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (SIVB), fear and anxiety spread throughout the financial sector and caused stock prices of community banks to plummet. One community bank that saw a specifically large valuation draw-down in the wake of the SVB shutdown was First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), which has lost a stunning 62% of its valuation just on Monday. Although FRC rebounded on Tuesday, the stock surrendered a large portion of its gains by the end of the day. I believe investors that lean into the fear here and buy the bloodbath could get richly rewarded, as I consider it highly unlikely that the U.S. government and the FED will let any community bank fail!

Massive value destruction

The Silicon Valley Bank failure hit financial markets with force last week. After it became known that SVB realized a $1.8B loss on the sale of a $21B bond portfolio last week, a deposit run ensued that in turn created a financial panic in the community bank market. SVB's realized loss resulted from the FED's rate increases which has caused the value of mortgage-backed securities and other bonds to fall.

The SVB shutdown created massive fear in the financial system and led to major selloffs, especially in the community bank market. Community banks are essentially all non-SIB banks, meaning they are not classified as systemically-important. The fear of new deposit runs at those community banks caused community bank valuations to collapse on Monday... which I believe is an opportunity for investors to buy banks like FRC at a huge discount to book value.

Why I believe First Republic Bank will be fine

First Republic Bank has a strong focus on coastal markets, especially in the San Francisco Bay Area, which accounted for 34% of loan exposure at the end of the 2022 financial year. Although First Republic Bank has reduced its exposure to the San Francisco market in the last two decades by increasing its footprint in other regions, the community bank has clearly higher than average exposure to the San Francisco Bay area.

First Republic Bank is a very conservatively managed bank that has been consistently profitable in its 37-year operating history. The bank largely serves local customers in a number of key markets such as San Francisco, New York, or Los Angeles. Like SVB, First Republic Bank has a large percentage of business customers that contribute to its deposit base, which is likely the key reason why investors punished FRC the most during the Monday selloff. As of December 31, 2022, about 63% of First Republic Bank's deposits came from businesses. The bank's deposit base has grown organically over time, chiefly because of the bank's deep relationships with its customers in its core operating markets.

Although First Republic Bank has a business focus and relies on business deposits, I believe the market is overreacting to the bank's exposure. The perceived problem here is that business deposits often exceed the $250 thousand insurance limit provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, meaning business deposits have higher flight risk than consumer deposits.

However, the FED stepped in over the weekend and provided essentially a deposit guarantee for Silicon Valley Bank and another failed financial institution, Signature Bank (SBNY) in New York... which greatly limits the likelihood of further deposit runs. Community banks like First Republic Bank can access a FED-administered liquidity facility (Bank Term Funding Program) in order to gain access to short term cash to fund withdrawals, if necessary. I believe the FED is doing the right thing here, and it has clearly communicated to the market that deposits at financial institutions will be protected.

At the end of FY 2022, First Republic Bank had $176.4B in deposits on its balance sheet, showing 12.9% growth year-over-year.

First Republic Bank is now trading at a steep discount to BV

Due to the scary selloffs on Friday and Monday, shares of First Republic Bank have started to sell at a material discount to book value. Even under the assumption that business customers move some of their deposits to a SIB (systemically-important bank), investors are still likely going to get a serious discount to book value right now. First Republic Bank's shares are currently trading at a near-50% discount to the bank's December book value of $75.38 per-share. Other community banks also sell at much higher discounts to book value compared to last week.

Risks to First Republic Bank and the community banking sector in general

Fear, once it is spreading in the market, is very difficult to control. There is a risk that First Republic Bank could lose a good portion of its deposits if consumers perceive SIBs like Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) to be safer destinations for their (business) cash. Deposit flight, despite assurances made by the U.S. government and the FED that deposits are safe and protected through a liquidity facility, is the single biggest risk for First Republic Bank.

Related, Moody's Investor Service downgraded the entire U.S. financial system from stable to negative yesterday, citing a "rapidly deteriorating operating environment." This downgrade raises capital costs and adds a financial strain to the banking sector that it didn't previously have. While the operating environment is clearly negatively impacted right now, I believe the U.S. government is not going to let any bank fail for fear of ripple effects.

Final thoughts

Buy when there is blood in the streets, buy when there is fear. The U.S. government and the FED responded decisively over the weekend and assured the market that deposits will be protected. I believe the single biggest driver of the valuation collapse in First Republic Bank's shares has been fear.

First Republic Bank is well managed and has a significant deposit base, but likely gets punished for its proximity to Silicon Valley. Considering that First Republic Bank shares are trading at an excessive discount to book value of 47% and that the FED has essentially provided a deposit guarantee by opening up a liquidity facility, I believe investors should lean into the fear and buy!