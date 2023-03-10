First Republic Bank: Buy When There Is Blood In The Street

Mar. 15, 2023 10:11 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)SBNY2 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.91K Followers

Summary

  • First Republic Bank saw its market cap go up in smoke on Friday and Monday.
  • Although a major reversal occurred on Tuesday, First Republic stock could not hold on to its gains.
  • I believe investors can earn significant excess returns here by leaning into the fear and buying the First Republic Bank bloodbath.

Economy Crash

sefa ozel

After last Thursday's failure of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (SIVB), fear and anxiety spread throughout the financial sector and caused stock prices of community banks to plummet. One community bank that saw a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: First Republic Bank

Source: First Republic Bank

Source: First Republic Bank

Source: First Republic Bank

Source: First Republic Bank

Source: First Republic Bank

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.91K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRC, PACW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.