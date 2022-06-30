franckreporter

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has a history of outperforming the market. In the last five years, the share price has gone up more than 142% compared to just 42% for the S&P 500 (SP500). That success is because of the underlying business, which is profitable. Indeed, Progressive is unique because of its ability to earn a profit on its underwriting business. Despite the excellence of the business model, the business is too pricey on a relative basis.

Over the last five years, Progressive has handily outperformed the S&P 500, with the share price appreciating more than 142%, and the total shareholder return (TSR) going up over 172%, or 22.1% per year, while the S&P 500 (SPX) has risen by just over 42%, or 9.4% per year.

Source: Morningstar

That level of performance should be seen against a backdrop of a wider era of strong insurance industry performance on the stock market. In the last five years, the MSCI World Insurance Index gained gross returns of 8.25% per year, while the MSCI World gained 7.43% per year in that time. You can, in fact, extend the analysis to a decade, in which the MSCI World Insurance earned gross returns of 10.51% per year compared to 9.36% for the MSCI World. At present, the MSCI World Insurance has a price/earnings (P/E) multiple of 16.14 compared to a P/E multiple of 18.23 for the MSCI World.

Source: MSCI

A Profitable Business Model

Between 2018 and 2022, revenue rose from $31.98 billion to $49.6 billion, at a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.17%. Using Credit Suisse's (CS) study of financial results between 1950 and 2015, "The Base Rate Book", we can see that in that period, 24.2% of businesses in that era earned a similar rate of growth over a 5-year period. The mean 5-year CAGR in that period was 6.9% and the median was 5.2%.

The company earns its revenue from six sources: net premiums earned, investment income, net realized gains (losses) on securities (net realized gains (losses) on security sales + net holding period gains (losses) on securities + net impairment losses recognized in earnings), fees and other revenues, and service revenues. According to the 2022 Annual Report, net premiums earned were responsible for 99.26% of total revenue. Net premiums earned rose from $30.93 billion in 2018 to $49.24 billion in 2022, at a 5-year CAGR of 9.75%. Investment income is the second largest source of revenue, rising from $820.5 million in 2018 to $1.26 billion in 2022, at a 5-year CAGR of 8.96%. Net realized gains (losses) on securities declined from -$405.5 million in 2018 to -$1.9 billion in 2022. Fees and other revenues, and service revenues, are residual components of revenue. Fundamentally, the revenue mix describes how the typical insurance firm earns its money: from underwriting policies, for which they are paid upfront, and investing the subsequent float.

Source: The Progressive Corp. Filings and Author Calculations

In terms of operating segments, the company's revenue comes from the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property Lines segments. Personal Lines writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles, or what the company calls "special lines products." The Commercial Lines segment writes auto-related liability, and physical damage insurance, business-related general liability, and property insurance, largely for small businesses, and worker's compensation insurance primarily for the transport industry. The Property Lines segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters. The Personal Lines segment drives 76.93% of total underwriting operations. The Commercial Lines segment is the second largest, with 18.46% of total underwriting operations, and Property is responsible for 4.61% of total underwriting operations. Other indemnity is responsible for a residual component of revenues.

Source: The Progressive Corp. 2022 Annual Report

Personal lines writes insurance through two channels: agents and directly. This has implications for the expense ratio, given that it is cheaper to write insurance directly. The Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) subsidiary, GEICO, has the lowest expense ratio in the auto insurance industry because it writes all of its insurance directly, online or by phone. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) writes its insurance through paid Allstate agents. Progressive has a hybrid model, writing some of its insurance directly, and some through independent agents. In 2022, 46.84% of Personal Lines were written by independent agents, and 53.16% directly. In auto insurance, only Progressive, GEICO, and the United Services Automobile Association have meaningful net premiums written directly.

The company's largest expense items are losses and loss adjustment expenses, which, in 2022, were responsible for 78/3% of total expenses.

Expenses 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 21,721.00 $ 25,470.50 $ 25,121.80 $ 33,627.60 $ 38,122.70 Policy acquisition costs $ 2,573.70 $ 3,023.20 $ 3,273.20 $ 3,712.80 $ 3,917.00 Other underwriting expenses $ 4,195.80 $ 4,975.10 $ 5,570.00 $ 5,654.70 $ 5,859.60 Policyholder credit expense $ 1,077.40 Investment expenses $ 24.30 $ 24.60 $ 20.00 $ 25.50 $ 24.30 Service expenses $ 134.10 $ 178.90 $ 205.50 $ 252.80 $ 296.70 Interest expense $ 166.50 $ 189.70 $ 217.00 $ 218.60 $ 243.50 Goodwill impairment $ 224.80 Total Expenses $ 26,075.20 $ 30,649.10 $ 35,484.90 $ 43,492.00 $ 48,688.60 Click to enlarge

Source: The Progressive Corp. Filings and Author Calculations.

An insurer's profitability emerges after deductions of its losses and underwriting expenses. More narrowly, the firm's underwriting profit comes as a result of deducting the net premiums earned from underwriting expenses. Underwriting is generally a loss-making business. While it drives revenues, it is in investing that profits are earned. Progressive, on the other hand, typically earns an underwriting profit. In 2022, the company earned an underwriting margin, which is the underwriting profit scaled by net premiums earned, of 4.2%. In the last five years, the company has earned a 5-year average underwriting margin of 7.94%. In terms of profitability, only GEICO can match Progressive's history of underwriting profitability.

Source: The Progressive Corp. Filings and Author Calculations

Looking under the hood, the property operation is the only unprofitable segment. The personal and commercial lines are consistently profitable.

Source: The Progressive Corp. 2022 Annual Report

The company aims for a combined ratio, which is the complement of the underwriting margin, of 96 or better, but in the last five years, the firm has averaged a combined ratio of 92.06%. In terms of profitability, what this means is that Progressive aims for an underwriting margin of 4%, which it has exceeded by 3.94% per year over the last five years.

The combined ratio can also be expressed as the sum of the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio and the underwriting expense ratio. The loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (incurred losses scaled by net premiums earned) is a function of the firm's underwriting performance, whereas the underwriting expense ratio (underwriting expense scaled by net premiums earned) is a function of the cost of business.

Over the last five years, Allstate has overtaken Progressive as the lowest cost writer insurer, with an average 5-year loss ratio of 70.34%, compared to an average 5-year loss ratio of 71.52% for Progressive. GEICO, as mentioned a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, is third of the Big Three auto insurers, with a loss ratio of 81.9%.

5-Year Average (2018-2022) Insurer Loss and Loss Adjustment Expense Ratio Underwriting Expense Ratio Combined Ratio The Progressive Corp. 71.52% 20.54% 92.06% GEICO 81.90% 14.14% 96.04% Allstate Corp. 70.34% 24.72% 95.06% Click to enlarge

Source: The Progressive Corp., Berkshire Hathaway, and Allstate Filings and Author Calculations.

Nevertheless, the firm is still a leading low-cost insurer. In the National Association of Insurance Carriers' (NAIC) 2022 Market Share Report for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry, of the three publicly traded auto insurers (State Farm is privately held), Progressive had the lowest loss ratio in 2022.

Source: NAIC

The combined ratio target of 96 was chosen for a clear reason: this is the combined ratio which management feels will best drive shareholder value creation. The higher the combined ratio the lower the cost of policies. So, up to a certain point, insurers want to have high combined ratios, because this makes their policies more attractive to the insured, on a cost basis. So, although the chart showing the company's underwriting profits would, in another industry, seem concerning because profitability was declining, in the insurance business, it is, actually, a good thing, because it means that policies are becoming cheaper. Too large an underwriting profit slows down growth. However, if growth is too fast, that shows that the insurer has not correctly understood and priced their risk.

Progressive believes that 96 is the combined ratio that is just right for shareholders, with the coming growing just enough, and earning just the right amount of underwriting profits. In fact, the firm says that:

"Our focus on achieving our target underwriting profitability takes precedence over growth. We will continue to manage growth and profitability in accordance with our long-standing goal of growing as fast as we can as long as we can provide high-quality customer service at or below a companywide 96 combined ratio on a calendar-year basis."

Source: The Progressive Corp. 2022 Annual Report

In terms of net income, earnings declined from $2.6 billion in 2018 to $721.5 million in 2022, at a 5-year CAGR of -22.71%. In our reference period, 6.5% of businesses experienced a similar deterioration in earnings over a 5-year period. The mean 5-year earnings CAGR in that period was 7.3%, while the median was 5.9%.

Source: Credit Suisse

The company's free cash flow (FCF) rose from $6 billion in 2018 to $6.6 billion in 2022, at a 5-year CAGR of just 1.92%. Progressive's return on invested capital (ROIC) has declined sharply, from 7% in 2018 to 1.5% in 2022.

Source: The Progressive Corp. Filings and Author Calculations

Insurance Makes Wealth Grow Faster

Forecasting demand is a fundamentally flawed exercise. Broadly, there is an inverse relationship between asset growth and future returns. This phenomenon, known as the asset growth effect, has contested origins. A popular idea is that managers and investors overestimate growth opportunities in growth markets, or underestimate growth opportunities in declining markets, resulting in raising too much, or too little capital, and investing too much or too little of that capital in capital expenditure. So, in the long run, value stocks, which are, essentially, the stocks of businesses bought when capital has exited a market, have higher future returns than growth stocks, which are the stocks of businesses enjoying an influx of capital. An exception to this pattern is the stocks of businesses with sustainable competitive advantages. The one business an investor should avoid is one in which the underlying product is a commodity, and the market is fragmented. Insurance, however, is special.

There has been, for a long time, a debate about what drives demand for insurance products, and why insurance markets exist. The "insurance paradox" exists in academic literature because if the insured and the insurer seek to maximize their expected wealth, they will be unable to agree on the price of an insurance policy. However, as Ole Peters has noted, insurance makes wealth grow faster. So, demand for insurance products exists despite it defying expected wealth maximization goals. This is, of course, very pertinent in property & casualty. So long as bad things happen, everyone can expect that at some point in their lives, they will suffer an economic loss for which they will need an insurer to help them get close to the whole. Without the insurance policy, the insured would have had to suffer that economic loss and accept being poorer in the future. Insurance, as Peters shows, makes wealth grow faster.

Secondly, not only is insurance the natural result of a desire to be wealthier in a world where bad things happen, across the world, governments generally ask citizens to have insurance policies for their property and casualty. Research shows that the law is an important driver in determining insurance density.

The combination of these factors results in a high level of demand for insurance products, a demand that does not have the wild swings that demand in other markets has. When investors think about markets, it's important to think, not in terms of demand, which nobody can meaningfully forecast years in the future, but, in terms of supply, which is more predictable. What the demand side of insurance does is to make the business more predictable and stable than it otherwise would be.

These factors give insurers pricing power. As the CEO, Tricia Griffith, highlighted in her letter to the shareholders, 2022's results are really the story, not of a year, but of the last three years and the challenges the firm, as well as its peers, have gone through. The firm has been able to react to these challenges by raising the price of premiums in order to push up their profitability. In any other commodity business, which insurance essentially is, firms would not be able to react by raising prices.

Valuation

Progressive has a P/E multiple of 118.83, compared, as we said above, with a P/E multiple of 16.14 for the MSCI World Insurance Index and 18.23 for the MSCI World. Progressive is clearly valued much higher than its peers. In addition, the company's gross profitability in 2022 was just 0.15, which is well below the 0.33 threshold for an attractive stock. So, while the company's FCF is trading at an attractive yield of 7.48%, the company itself seems overvalued. With a dividend yield of 0.29% and a buyback yield of 0.02%, the margin of safety that one could get is razor-thin.

Conclusion

The Progressive Corporation has a history of profitable growth and underwriting excellence. The firm is unique among insurers in being able to earn a profit on its underwriting business, and it has been able to do this for many years. The business model compares favorably to peers, and the industry as a whole provides it with protections and pricing power. Although the business is high-quality, The Progressive Corporation is overvalued. Investors should keep it on a watch list until the price declines.