Fixed Income Funds And ETFs Attracted Net New Money In February

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
Summary

  • For the second month in a row, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $40.5 billion into conventional funds for February.
  • Fixed income funds (+$24.4 billion) witnessed net inflows for the second consecutive month, while money market funds (+$49.4 billion) attracted net money for the fifth straight month.
  • For the twenty-third straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$33.3 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, but they injected just $1.9 billion for February.
  • And, for the thirteenth straight month, fixed-income ETFs (+$1.2 billion) witnessed net inflows while investors were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$659 million).

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Concerns about sticky inflation data, hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials, another 25-basis-point (bp) rate hike at the beginning of February, and consumer spending rising to its highest level in almost two years weighed on investors’ psyche during the month. Even with

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

