shutter2photos

Stocks rebounded yesterday, as investors came to the realization that a couple of poorly managed bad actors in the banking industry did not pose systemic risk. The Fed’s rapid response to give banks access to cash in order to meet demands from depositors clearly helped restore confidence. Meanwhile, the rating agencies, always in front of the curve, lowered their outlook for the sector and placed several names on negative watch. That weighed on the recovery for regional bank stocks. Treasury yields rose and bond prices fell, as investors started to unwind the flight-to-safety trade caused by the bank turmoil, but the highly anticipated inflation report was also a relief.

Finviz

Inflation continued to fall with the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) declining from 6.4% in January to 6% in February, which was the lowest rate since September 2021. The core rate, excluding food and energy, fell from 5.6% to 5.5%. This didn’t deter inflation hawks from complaining that the rate is not coming down fast enough, despite the fact that its decline looks to be about as fast as its ascent. It took 18 months for the CPI to surge from 2% to more than 9%, and over the past eight months it has given nearly half that increase back. We remain on track to return to a 2-3% rate of inflation as fast as we surged to its peak of 9% in June of last year, and yesterday’s report confirms that.

Yet that won’t deter the inflation hawks from picking through the components to highlight where prices are still rising, even if leading indicators for those components indicate otherwise. Shelter costs accounted for 70% of the increase in the index in February, rising 8.1% over the prior year, which was the largest increase since June 1982. That sounds ominous, except for the fact that the rents component measures all leases currently in force, which significantly lags the price changes of new leases. The Fed acknowledged this in its latest meeting minutes, indicating that housing services inflation should begin to fall during this second half of this year when much smaller increases or declines that are occurring in new rental rates impact the trailing 12-month number. To that point, Zillow’s Observed Rent Index gained a modest 0.3% in February and reflects the smallest year-over-year increase since May 2021. Be patient hawks.

Bloomberg

The one component most concerning to the Fed is services inflation that does not include housing, otherwise known as “non-housing core services.” This includes items like medical, educational, and communication services, which make up approximately 50% of this component, but their rate of increase has fallen to within a range of 2.1-2.9%. The concern is focused on transportation services, which rose 14.6% and account for approximately 25% of non-housing core services, as well as recreational services at 13% of the total and rising 6.3%. Yet I think these discretionary items have more to do with the still elevated but rapidly melting mountain of excess savings in the economy. Excess savings is expected to fall to pre-pandemic levels by the fall of this year, which should greatly mitigate the price increases in these components. Raising short-term interest rates further now will not accelerate that process.

The need to be patient now is even more important after the recent banking turmoil, which is still in the process of winding down with Credit Suisse now caught naked as the tide rolls out. Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan, who was previously the head of the markets division at the New York Fed, seems to agree. As a voting member who has some real-world experience with financial markets, she has been arguing for a slower pace of rate hikes to “make sure we make the best possible decisions.”

No rate increase would likely set off alarms that the Fed’s measures to stabilize the banking system are not working as well as intended, while 50 basis points would be ignorant of the fact that financial conditions have already tightened meaningfully.

The Cleveland Fed overestimated the CPI for January, which means its “nowcast” model may also be overestimating the PCE, but if their outlook for March is accurate, then we will have hit an important inflection point on our way back down to 2%. If the Fed Funds rate is increased by 25 basis points to a range of 4.75-5.00%, then it will finally be above the Fed’s preferred measure of the rate of inflation, as the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index is expected to fall to 4.4% in March. Typically, the Fed has not stopped raising its benchmark rate until it has exceeded the rate of inflation. That test should be met this month.

Cleveland Fed

I think that will greatly reduce the odds and necessity to tighten further, resulting in a terminal rate of 4.75-5.00%. That should be supportive of risk asset prices and greatly increase the odds of a soft landing later this year.