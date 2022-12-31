Xenon May Have A Surprise In Store For Major Depressive Disorder

  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals develops therapies for neurological disorders, with lead candidate drug XEN1101 aimed at treating epilepsy and major depressive disorder (MDD) by opening Kv7 potassium channels.
  • XEN1101 is a newer medication that improves upon the Kv7 potassium channel mechanism used by ezogabine, with better potency, selectivity, and pharmacokinetics.
  • XEN1101 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial (X-NOVA) with 150 patients to compare its efficacy with a placebo in improving depressive symptoms via MADRS, with results expected in Q3.
  • Previously, ezogabine improved depression and hedonic capacity in a clinical trial, as shown by MADRS, QIDS-SR, SHAPS, and TEPS scores, as well as CGI-S and CGI-I scores. The drug was well-tolerated with no serious adverse effects reported.
  • XEN1101's promising potential in epilepsy has been widely recognized, with Phase 3 trials underway. However, the upcoming Phase 2 MDD data in Q3 could change our perception of the drug for the better. As such, Xenon Pharmaceuticals remains a "Strong Buy".

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing innovative therapies for neurological disorders. The company's lead candidate drug, XEN1101, is a Kv7 potassium channel opener designed to treat epilepsy and other

Xenon's pipeline

Xenon's pipeline (Xenon Pharmaceuticals)

