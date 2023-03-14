TrongNguyen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the past week or so, there has been a tremendous amount of volatility in the financial sector. Multiple banks have now failed, with the reins of those organizations turned over to government regulators. Fears mounted regarding further bank runs that could have the impact of causing the contagion to spread. In some cases, the moves lower made by the shares of the companies were entirely warranted. But just as is the case with any widespread panic, there were some companies that were pushed down but that didn't deserve it.

One really good example of this can be seen by looking at The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Over the span of two days, shares of the business plunged 23%. And from its pre-panic peak on March 8th, shares were down at one point an astounding 41.2%. Based on the fundamental data of the company, combined with recent developments revealed by management, essentially all of this pain was unwarranted. As such, investors should view this as an attractive buying opportunity that could result in further upside from here.

The panic that didn’t make sense

As I mentioned already, shares of Charles Schwab plunged over the span of a couple days. This came as concerns arose about the possibility of a run on the financial institution. This, in turn, came at about the same time as multiple banks failed, with the first of these failures being Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (SIVB). Instead of rehashing those details, I would urge you to read one of my other articles here. It dives not only into that failure, but also other events that happened over the prior few days.

In the simplest terms, the recent failures largely related to the exposure of the companies in question to some of the most financially unstable businesses in the country. These are startups. As rising interest rates started to take effect, it became more difficult for these firms to raise capital. At some point, they needed to draw down on their bank lines in order to continue operating, since most startups and rapidly growing tech companies operate at significant losses. This ultimately caused a massive outflow of capital that was fueled by the realization of other depositors that their large balances were not guaranteed by the FDIC and that a failure to withdraw their capital could result in significant financial pains.

When everyone is panicking, it can be simple to paint every company that has similarities to patient zero with the same brush. That is exactly what happened in the case of Charles Schwab. But when you dig deeper, you realize that there are significant differences between the players. First and foremost, Charles Schwab does provide savings and loans activities. But at its core, the company really focuses on the trade of securities, as well as money management for its clients.

Charles Schwab

Those who are bearish about the business will point to the fact that the company does technically have large bank deposits. This is true. As of the end of the 2022 fiscal year, Charles Schwab boasted $366.7 billion worth of bank deposits. This makes it far larger than any of the financial institutions that have recently failed. But for the most part, the deposits are not attributable to the same kinds of activities that the other financial institutions were exposed to. $333.8 billion worth of the deposits on its books are actually deposit sweeps for brokerage accounts. Although it's not impossible that clients would cash out if hard enough times hit, those who are invested in the market would be far less likely to withdraw their capital than a financially unstable tech business would be. This does not mean that the company does not have any exposure to potential withdrawals. $19.7 billion worth of deposits are related to checking accounts, while another $6.1 billion relate to savings and other activities.

Even if the company were to be subjected to capital withdrawals, the current structure of its balance sheet puts it on solid footing. In addition to having $40.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $43 billion of cash and investments segregated on deposit for regulatory purposes, and $66.6 billion worth of receivables from brokerage clients, the firm also boasts a large portfolio of securities. Total available-for-sale securities right now comes out to $147.9 billion. The firm also has held-to-maturity securities of $173.1 billion. This distinction is significant.

While many of the available-for-sale securities have maturities extending out multiple years, the very fact that they are designated this way means that the company did not intend to hold them to maturity. This means that the company ended the most recent fiscal year understanding that it may need to sell some of these off at some point in time. One of the big problems with the financial institutions that recently collapsed is that a large portion of their securities were set up as held-to-maturity as opposed to being available-for-sale. In the case of SVB Financial Group, we are talking about a company that had only $13.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $26.1 billion in available-for-sale securities, and a whopping $91.3 billion in held-to-maturity securities.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to Charles Schwab, it's also worth noting that the company has continued to report robust data to its investors. In February of this year, for instance, the company saw a net inflow of client assets totaling $41.7 billion. That's actually up from the $40.6 billion reported the same time one year earlier. In addition, it's well within the historical range of what the company has experienced. On top of benefiting from existing clients putting in more money, the company has also enjoyed a continued increase in the number of clients that it has. In February alone, the company had 320,000 new brokerage accounts opened on its platform. That's also within the historical range of between the upper 200,000 to lower 400,000 range that the company has averaged per month over the past year. Considering the market volatility we have seen over the past year, combined with increased competition in recent years from startups in the fintech space, it's both shocking and comforting to see the company continue to grow at a nice clip. What adds further confidence to the picture is the fact that the company's CEO said on March 14th that the company continues to experience a significant inflow of net new assets. For the first half of the month of March, these have averaged around $2 billion per day. That's quite the opposite of a run.

It's also worth noting that while The Charles Schwab Corporation does generate a lot of revenue from miscellaneous activities such as asset management and administration fees, trading revenue, bank deposit account fees, and more, a real driver behind its growth in recent years has been net interest revenue earned. This number surged from $6.1 billion in 2020 to $10.7 billion in 2022. Because of the tremendous amount of assets the company invests, it benefits significantly from a rise in interest rates. Total average interest-earning assets of $593.8 billion at the end of 2022 was up from the $375.7 billion reported only two years earlier. A big part of this increase, it should be said, comes from the company's acquisition of TD Ameritrade, a purchase that was completed in October of 2020. But during that time, the average yield on interest-earning assets also grew from 1.73% to 2.04%. A 0.5% increase in the average yield the company generates on the average assets that it had in 2022 would increase interest revenue for the company by nearly $2.97 billion per year. And given the desire from the Federal Reserve to continue pushing interest rates higher in response to inflation, additional gains moving forward look likely.

Charles Schwab

Takeaway

I understand why the market panicked about the financial sector in general. But in my view, the move lower in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation was completely unwarranted. The company is nothing like the financial institutions that recently failed and it actually stands to benefit from continued turbulence since, clearly, investors continue to pile in. More likely than not, this is in response to a desire for a helping hand in generating positive returns in what is undeniably a difficult market.

When factoring in all The Charles Schwab Corporation has going for it and the move lower in shares experienced by the firm, I would make the case that attractive upside exists from here. And as such, I've decided to rate The Charles Schwab Corporation a "strong buy" for now.