Media Whalestock/iStock via Getty Images

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) is a name that I’ve covered a couple times in the past. My last Seeking Alpha article focusing on this company was just a few weeks ago in late January. Though I don’t generally cover companies this frequently, I have an updated viewpoint that I would like to now share. This update will be a bit more brief than my previous coverage of APLD so if you would like to see my more in-depth coverage, I would encourage you to read my previous APLD articles as well. Short of that, Applied Digital is building what it has dubbed a "next gen" datacenter that is capable of HPC services for emerging applications:

Investor Deck (Applied Digital)

While the company is currently generating revenue from Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining host service capacity, it plans to grow solutions that include AI, machine learning, and rendering, among others. The company believes there is a $65 billion addressable market for the HPC services that it aims provide hosting for through its next gen datacenters.

Though I said in late January that I wanted to see another earnings release before going long, I have ultimately decided to take a position now since the stock has retraced over 40% since that article. I now feel this name has been de-risked to a significant degree just in the last month and I think APLD shares are worth a sensible speculative bet at current levels.

CEO Purchases

My last article covering Applied Digital left out a fairly important detail that the comment section was quick to point out; the company's CEO and Chairman Wes Cummins has been regularly buying stock over the last several quarters, usually in 25,000 to 50,000 share increments.

CEO Buys (MarketBeat)

Cummins has acquired 300,000 APLD shares in 2023 alone and that's after acquiring 385,000 shares in Q4 of last year. According to Marketbeat data, Cummins has purchased over 1.2 million APLD shares going back to last May at an average price of $2.68 per share. At Tuesday's closing price of $1.95, buyers of APLD shares today are getting shares at a 27% discount to what the company's CEO has been getting.

Ellendale Energization

In addition to the regular insider buying, another positive catalyst since my last article is the energization at the company's Ellendale, North Dakota facility announced last week:

Once fully energized, this location will bring the Company to 280MW of total hosting capacity across its facilities in North Dakota, all of which are contracted out to customers on multi-year terms.

In the release, the company mentioned its agreement with Marathon Digital (MARA) is for 276MW of the 500MW capacity that Applied Digital will have available for hosting services. The Ellendale facility was financed through Starion Bank with $20 million in principle that doesn't mature for another 5 years. It should be noted that reliance on more than 50% of capacity usage from one client could carry concentration risk. Especially considering Marathon Digital's 'relationship' with stock market participants:

Data by YCharts

Right or wrong, the market has been betting against Marathon Digital heavily over the course of the last year judging by the enormous 35% short shares outstanding position bears have taken. Though I will clarify that the MARA short position has been coming down over the last few weeks - it is still far larger than mining peers.

Additional Risks

In the same press release announcing Ellendale energization, Applied Digital did provide a progress update for the Garden City, Texas, facility. There has been a problem with energizing that site due to a technical issue with energy metering. The company wouldn't provide a hard date for turn-on but did insinuate that it should be relatively soon:

We expect to resolve this in the coming weeks. Construction is complete and over 130 MW of miners are installed and ready to energize as soon as these technical details are resolved.

It's possible the recent decline in the price of APLD has been in response to that Garden City update.

APLD Daily (finviz)

We can see in the chart above, the stock was sold pretty hard over the last five sessions. That would coincide with the Ellendale press release. Despite that decline, multi-month support on the daily chart has held to this point.

Summary

APLD shares are now well off the highs from the recent pop and the CEO's interests appear to be aligned with shareholders. Technically the stock is still holding support and Bitcoin appears to be trying to orchestrate a larger rally. The latter of which could propel APLD shares higher since it has direct exposure to the mining space through MARA. I think Applied Digital is worth a speculative bet at $1.95. If there is truly robust multi-billion dollar demand for HPC services in the not too distant future, this company should be in a good position.