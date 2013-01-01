Lululemon Has Lots Of Growth Ahead

Mar. 15, 2023 11:42 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)
Geoffrey Seiler
396 Followers

Summary

  • International expansion and the men's category should continue to be big growth drives for LULU.
  • LULU is a growth luxury brand that deserves to trade at a premium.
  • Margin worries and a poor macro backdrop have pushed the stock lower.
  • The stock looks undervalued at current levels.
Facade of Lululemon shop

Robert Way

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is one of the best growth stories in the upscale apparel sector, with a long runway driven by international expansion and increased penetration in the men’s segment.

Company Profile

LULU is a designer athleisure brand that sells

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

