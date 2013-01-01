Robert Way

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is one of the best growth stories in the upscale apparel sector, with a long runway driven by international expansion and increased penetration in the men’s segment.

Company Profile

LULU is a designer athleisure brand that sells athletic apparel and accessories. While known for its yoga pants, the company also sells tops, shorts, and jackets as well as other items.

The company sells its products both through company-owned stores as well as its e-commerce website and app. At the end of FQ3, it has 623 stores in North America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. It also derives some sales through other channels such as outlets, temporary locations, and wholesale accounts.

LULU has an in-house team of researchers, scientists, engineers, and designers to help design and create its products. It does not own any manufacturing facilities and relies on vendors primarily in Asia.

The company also offers an interactive workout platform through Lululemon studio (Mirror), which it acquired in 2020.

Opportunities and Risks

Started as a women’s brand , LULU expanded into the men’s category in 2014. Perhaps to some surprise, the brand has resonated with men, with its men’s line growing to over $1.5 billion in sales in 2021 and growing 30% through the first nine months of 2022.

That said, its men’s sales are still just a little more than a third of its women’s sales. The company is projecting its men's category to be around $3 billion in sales in 2026. However, with the growth pace it is currently on, it should get there in 2025, with an outside shot of getting there in 2024. Product innovation and introductions, as well as increasing brand awareness should be the recipe for the continued strong growth.

Another big opportunity for LULU is continued international expansion. While the business is growing rapidly, it was only 15% of revenue in 2021 and 17% through the first nine months of 2022. At its last Analyst Day, management noted that unaided brand awareness was low in international markets, with the U.K. at only 15% and China at 7%.

As such, LULU has a lot of room both to increase its store base as well as increase brand awareness through marketing. It is looking for segment revenue to quadruple in 2026 from 2021 levels, with China becoming its #2 global market.

Given China’s love for high-end brands, this appears to be a great market for LULU to go after. In Q3, the company saw its Mainland China revenue surge nearly 70%, despite the country still dealing with lock-downs.

On its Q3 call, CEO Calvin McDonald said:

“We're seeing very good growth across both store channel and our dot-com channel. We don't share the ratio between those 2 but both contributed to growth in the quarter. And as you indicated, the market continued to grow very strongly for us even with their ongoing challenges with COVID where we saw store closures, reduced operating hours comparable to what we saw in quarter 2. They're improving, but just recently, and the team is doing a wonderful job managing through that. But the momentum in the brand across the categories in both genders and both channels remains very strong. And we're very excited about the potential of the brand to be able to continue to drive it through this year as we have and how the guest is responding to it. So we remain very, very excited about the potential and the role that will play in quadrupling our international business with Mainland China playing a big part of that performance.”

LULU also has a good opportunity to continue to grow its strong women’s business through continued product innovation and expanding categories. Its Wunder Puff jacket is one recent example of this, while its Align sub-brand has become an over $1 billion franchise. Footwear could be a nice opportunity, although the company has said it is a test-and-learn category.

Risks

As with all retailers, LULU faces potential headwinds from a weakening macro environment. While it has an upscale brand that is strong, it is not completely immune from a struggling consumer. However, given its brand power and popularity, it probably will hold up more than most. This can be seen this holiday season where despite the strong promotional environment out there, LULU was still largely selling their items at regular prices and not discounting.

Margins came under a bit of pressure in Q4, and we’ll find out more about that when the company reports its results later this month. Freight and raw material costs could be partly responsible, although discounting may be involved as well. Analysts at Jefferies and Bernstein jumped on the margin guidance to put out negative notes on the stock, saying they see too many promotions and that margins have nowhere to go but down.

Freight costs, however, have started to come down and could be a tailwind in 2023.

Like most apparel retailers, LULU does face some fashion risk, although it’s likely more of a casual vs dress-up dynamic. Athleisurewear is certainly popular and on trend now. However, there could be periods where other styles become more prevalent at some point in the future. Brand popularity is also important, and the company has dealt with issues in the past, such as its sheer yoga pants scandal a decade ago.

I also think its Mirror acquisition was likely a mistake, and it will need to be more prudent with how it spends its cash in the future.

Earnings Preview

LULU raised its guidance ahead of ICR in January, forecasting revenue growth of between 25-27% to $2.66-$2.7 billion. That compares to prior guidance calling for sales of $2.605-$2.655 billion.

It is projecting EPS of $4.22-4.27, up from previous guidance of $4.20-4.30.

On the negative side, it did lower its gross margin expectations, predicting a 90-100bps decline versus an expected increase of 10-20bps previously. It did, however, expect to better leverage SG&A expenses by 100-120bps versus a prior expectation of 30-50bps.

Given the recent guidance update after the holiday selling season, I wouldn’t expect any earnings surprises. Guidance, though, will be key. Analysts are looking for the company to grow revenue 14.2% to $9.17 billion in 2023 and generate EPS of $11.35.

I’d expect management to strike a cautious but optimistic tone given the current macro environment.

Valuation

LULU currently trades around 16x the FY 2024 (ending January) consensus EBITDA of $2.34 billion and 14x the FY25 consensus of $2.70 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 13.2x the FY24 consensus of $11.35.

LULU trades at discount to rival Nike (NKE), despite its must faster growth.

LULU Vs Peer Valuations (FinBox)

Conclusion

LULU is one of the best growth brands around. Its popularity among North American women is unquestionable. Meanwhile, it has a great opportunity to continue to grow its men’s business and expand internationally.

Given its growth profile and status as an upscale brand that generally sells full price, I think the stock looks undervalued here. I see the stock having upside to $425 or more, which would be a 20x multiple on FY25 EBITDA.

While there could be some near-term bumps given the macro environment, if you have a long-term view, I'd be a buyer of the stock and then buy more if they have an earnings (guidance) hiccup. Risk-adverse investors may be better off waiting until after it reports its Q4 results.