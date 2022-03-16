Mr. Powell's Dilemma

Mar. 15, 2023 11:43 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, SPX, NDX, COMP.IND1 Comment
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.32K Followers

Summary

  • Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve presently face major problems in the banking system and a 6.0 percent, year-over-year rate of inflation.
  • Facing this dilemma, the investment community does not seem to have a great deal of confidence in Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve System.
  • This lack of confidence has been building since Mr. Powell became the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve System.
  • What will Mr. Powell and the Fed choose, to continue their path to bring down the rate of inflation or to concentrate on making sure the banking system avoids a major collapse?
  • To many investors, Mr. Powell's legacy is to always err on the side of monetary ease, an approach that many in the investment community brought us to this point.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Drew Angerer

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, faces a real dilemma.

Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve have been fighting the inflation going on in the United States for a year now, have

S&P 500

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.32K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.