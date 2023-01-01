In our last publication called time to re-enter, we went deeper into Legal & General Group Plc analysis (OTCPK:LGGNF; OTCPK:LGGNY) and add more color to our long-standing buy. Last week, the company released its annual data, and cross-checking our main investment recap, we are providing an update:
L&G confirmed its ambitious plan with supportive projections until 2024. After having listened to the Q&A analyst call, again we do have a feeling that the company will exceed expectations. Operating profits were up by 12%, ROE reached 20.7% and according to our estimates, the Solvency ratio will exceed 240% (making the insurer even more resilient at macroeconomic uncertainties). L&G affirmed a Cash generation of £5.1 billion and capital generation of £4.9bn with a surplus over a dividend payment of £0.7 billion. With a dividend yield of almost 7.5%, we reaffirm our £3.5 target price ($21.3 in ADR) against the current stock price of £2.41 per share. The company is also trading on 1.07x 2023 expected shareholder value, which is not in line compared to its historical average of 1.22x.
