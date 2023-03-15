Cash Crunch Intensifies

Summary

  • All over the world, people are moving cash out of low-yielding bank accounts and into higher-yielding deposits.
  • Shareholder equity and retained earnings (tier-one capital) are the primary funding source for banks.
  • Losses in the sector manifest in less lending and economic activity, as well as broad market losses.

This morning, stock and commodity markets are plunging amid news of escalating stress at systemically significant investment bank Credit Suisse (CS). The bank's share price is -24% this morning and -96% since its cycle peak in 2007.

