February Producer Price Index: Good News, Ignored

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.66K Followers

Summary

  • February PPI came in well short of expectations, which is good news.
  • The market seems too focused on the Banks.
  • I fully expect a ferocious rally if The Fed calms the market on Banks and rates.
  • Panic is not a strategy.

PPI - acronym from wooden blocks with letters

Roman Didkivskyi

Misery loves company. COVID, China, Russia-Ukraine, inflation, the Fed, Chairman Powell making an appearance, and more recently, banks have all taken their turn over the last three years to make the market jittery, to put it mildly. Even during the wild 2022 days, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (

SCHW Chart

SCHW Chart (Google Charts)

PPI

PPI (numbernomics.com)

SA User Comment

SA User Comment (SeekingAlpha.com)

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

