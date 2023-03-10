CSI Compressco: Recovery Should Gain Momentum In The Year Ahead

Mar. 15, 2023 12:05 PM ETCSI Compressco LP (CCLP)
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
11K Followers

Summary

  • The last few years have been tough for CSI Compressco but at least there were signs of a recovery back in late 2022.
  • Whilst their subsequent cash flow performance during the fourth quarter was not stellar, when digging deeper, it did not derail nor disprove hopes for a recovery.
  • More importantly, going forward into 2023 their guidance sees earnings around 12.50% higher year-on-year.
  • This means their recovery should gain momentum in the year ahead and thus should help with deleveraging.
  • Despite the lack of distribution growth on the horizon, I believe this still makes maintaining my buy rating appropriate.

2023 new year goal,plan,action concepts with text on notepad and office accessories.Business management,Inspiration to success

HAKINMHAN

Introduction

Following several tough years, back in late 2022, it seemed that CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was possibly leaving the dark days behind because as my previous article discussed, there were signs of a recovery beginning. As we now enter

CSI Compressco Ratings

Author

CSI Compressco Cash Flows

Author

CSI Compressco Operating Cash Flow

Author

CSI Compressco Guidance For 2023

CSI Compressco Fourth Quarter Of 2022 Results Announcement

CSI Compressco Capital Structure

Author

CSI Compressco Leverage

Author

CSI Compressco Debt Serviceability

Author

CSI Compressco Liquidity

Author

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
11K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.