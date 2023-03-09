MORT: 2 Headwinds Facing Mortgage REITs

Summary

  • The MORT ETF provides exposure to mortgage REITs. MREITs primarily invest in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities.
  • MREITs typically hedge interest rate exposure and provide levered returns to mortgage spreads.
  • In the short term, mortgage spreads may widen significantly as distressed sellers like SIVB hit the markets.
  • In the long run, with the Fed engaging in Quantitative Tightening, mortgage spreads have widened to levels not seen since the depths of the 2009 Great Financial Crisis.
  • Although the MORT ETF pays a high distribution yield, I believe mREITs will continue to struggle in this environment.

In the last few days, I have written several articles on the SVB Financial Group (SIVB) debacle. This article explores how SIVB's failure could affect the mortgage REIT market.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) provides exposure

NLY portfolio overview

Figure 1 - NLY portfolio overview (NLY Q4/22 investor presentation)

MORT holdings

Figure 2 - MORT holdings (vaneck.com)

MORT pays a high distribution yield

Figure 3 - MORT pays a high distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

MORT historical returns

Figure 4 - MORT historical returns (morningstar.com)

SIVB held $120 billion investment portfolio

Figure 5 - SIVB held $120 billion investment securities portfolio (SIVB Q4/22 annual report)

SIVB racked up $18 billion in unrealized losses

Figure 6 - SIVB racked up $18 billion in unrealized losses on its investment portfolio (SIVB Q4/22 annual report)

FDIC-regulated banks have $620 billion in unrealized losses on investment securities

Figure 7 - FDIC-regulated banks have $620 billion in unrealized losses on investment securities (FDIC)

Fed is in process of rolling off its balance sheet

Figure 8 - Fed is in process of rolling off its balance sheet (Federal Reserve)

Mortgage spreads are wider than during 2009 credit crisis

Figure 9 - Mortgage spreads are wider than during 2009 credit crisis (Author created with data from St. Louis Fed)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

