U.S. Zombie Firms With The Highest Potential Credit Risks

Mar. 15, 2023 12:22 PM ETAMC, APE, BANC, CULP, CZWI, DCOM, DCOMP, FFNW, HONE, RGT, SBFG, SPCE, TRVG, TY, USDP2 Comments
JD Henning profile picture
JD Henning
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve commissioned a study in 2021 to evaluate, "How Many U.S. Zombie Firms and How Consequential?"
  • In the wake of the largest banking collapses since 2008, this article evaluates which firms may most be at risk from a credit event.
  • While there is no formal definition of a Zombie firm, this article reviews companies potentially at risk from the highest interest rates since 2008.
  • In addition to Zombie measures used by the Federal Reserve study, additional forensic bankruptcy scores, debt ratios, and short floats are considered.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Value & Momentum Breakouts. Learn More »

Beginning of the Zombie Apocalypse

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

The U.S. Zombie Firms Study

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve commissioned a study of Zombie firms to evaluate how many of these firms may "crowd out lending to productive firms and

Zombie firms

Federal Reserve

Share of Zombie firms

Federal Reserve

Zombie screen using forensic models

UncleStock

Scores on Zombie stocks

StockRover.com

Zombie stocks on forensic screener

UncleStock

Zombie Stocks using Federal Reserve parameters

UncleStock

Financial scores

StockRover.com

Zombie stocks over $1 billion market cap

UncleStock

Zombie stocks over $1 billion market cap

StockRover.com



If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 1,200+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts

  • Subscribe now and learn why members are hooked on the Momentum Gauge® signals!
  • For the 6th consecutive year the V&M Portfolios beat the S&P 500!! 
  • The new Active ETF portfolio gained +17.1% beating S&P 500 by over 35%
  • Now into our 7th year, we have outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!


See what members are saying now - Click HERE

This article was written by

JD Henning profile picture
JD Henning
17.78K Followers
Revealing the best financial models targeting double digit success

Welcome! I am a Finance PhD, MBA, investment adviser, fraud examiner and certified anti-money laundering specialist with more than 30 years trading and investing stocks and other securities. I'm the founder of Value & Momentum Breakouts.

***

I'm JD Henning, the founder of Value & Momentum Breakouts. I've spent decades capturing many of the best ways to consistently beat the markets.   I've earned degrees researching markets, and even more importantly, I've spent the time myself as a trader and investor.  I am one of those unusual multi-millionaire, PhD's in finance, former Coast Guard officer with a bunch of certifications ranging from anti-money laundering specialist, investment adviser, to fraud examiner...  who genuinely enjoys helping others do well in the markets.  I'm bringing the fruits of my experience and research to this service.  I am highly accessible to members to answer questions and give guidance.  

***

It's been quite the start of the year for investors. My guess is, after a decade of good times in the market, you’re here looking for some guidance in how to navigate these volatile markets and the uncertainty of the coronavirus and inflationary conditions. You’re in the right place. For the past 7 years I’ve made my trading systems public and helped thousands of my subscribers navigate and profit from every market downturn and breakout.   Please be sure to read the reviews of my service from actual members! 

***

Value & Momentum Breakouts doesn't stop with the Momentum Gauges® and the Bull/Bear ETF strategy. The service is designed for investors who appreciate having easy access to quick picks from many top quantitative financial models across different types of investing strategies.  Portfolios and selections cover all types of investments:

***

Commodity and Volatility fund trading

Cryptocurrency chart analysis

Long term high-dividend growth stocks

Short term high-frequency breakout stocks

Forensic analysis value stocks

Value enhanced long term growth picks

ETF sector and bull/bear combination trades

Dow mega cap breakout picks

Sector and Index Momentum Gauges® for market timing

***

I share my expertise by generating frequent Value & Momentum Breakout stock portfolios from the different financial algorithms across peer-reviewed financial literature. 

***

Try a 2-Week FREE trial and see all the value for yourself.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.