Investment Thesis

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) has been one of the long-term compounders in the past decade, with shares up over 270%. The company struggled in the first half of last year but has since rebounded over 20% due to the China reopening catalysts, as the country is one of its major demographic and growth drivers. However, I think the stock price's reaction is way too optimistic. The impact of the reopening is vastly exaggerated and it remains pressured by the weakening economy. The company's latest earnings continue to be extremely weak and the guidance for FY23 is also worrying. The current valuation is way too high considering its deteriorating financials and I think there may be meaningful downsides from current levels. I rate the company as a sell.

Ongoing Headwinds

While the reopening of China should boost growth in the near term, I do not think it is enough to offset the macro headwinds that are weighing on the company, as it is extremely exposed to the macro economy due to its business nature. It is currently facing three issues which are: a discretionary product base, cost inflation, and foreign currency headwinds.

As high inflation continues to persist, consumers' spending power has been reducing as more money is now needed for essentials such as groceries and rent. This resulted in a drop in spending on discretionary items such as skincare and makeup. Some customers are also downtrading to more affordable brands in order to save money. This continues to put pressure on the company's demand, especially in high-inflation regions such as Europe.

Although demand has weakened and inflation has been easing since late last year, the current inflation rate is still elevated. This continues to impact the company's bottom line as costs of sales remain high. This is especially evident in the service sector such as the supply chain, which has sticky pricing.

Due to the company's strong international presence, a lot of its sales are done in foreign currencies such as the Euro and the Yuan. From the graph below, you can see that sales from the US make up only 25% of total sales. The strength of the dollar in the past two years continues to put pressure on these currencies, which translates to lower growth rates on a dollar basis. For instance, the unfavorable exchange rate caused a 600 basis points headwind on top-line growth in the latest quarter.

Disappointing Earnings

Estee Lauder announced its fourth-quarter earnings last month and the results are very weak, and guidance indicates a further deceleration in both the top and the bottom line. The company reported revenue of $4.62 billion, down 17% YoY (year over year) from $5.54 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenue was down 11%. The decline is mostly led by skin care, its largest segment. Revenue from skin scare dropped 25% YoY from $3.1 billion to $2.4 billion. Haircare was the only segment that recorded growth, with revenue up a mere 1% YoY from $180 million to $182 million.

The bottom line was even worse due to inflationary pressure and sticky operating spending. Despite revenue being down by 17%, the costs of sales remained flat at $1.2 billion, as prices for supply chain operations remain elevated. This resulted in the gross profit dropping 21% YoY from $4.3 billion to $3.4 billion. The gross profit margin was 73.6% compared to 77.9%, down 430 basis points YoY. Operating expenses declined 2% from $2.9 billion to $2.8 billion. SG&A (selling, general and administrative) expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 500 basis points due to ongoing sales and marketing efforts. This resulted in operating income plummeting 60.8% YoY from $1.4 billion to $556 million. The operating margin also slumped 1,360 basis points from 25.6% to 12%. The diluted EPS was $1.09 compared to $2.97, down 63% YoY.

Despite the positive news coming from China, the company's guidance for FY23 is still very disappointing. Revenue is expected to decrease by 5% to 7% while the adjusted diluted EPS is expected to decline by 27% to 29%.

Valuation

I believe Estee Lauder's valuation has gotten out of hand as its share price rebounded while the bottom line deteriorated, which further lifted up its multiples. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.8x which is very expensive on a historical basis. This represents a 30% premium compared to its 5-year average of 25x. The valuation is also significantly elevated compared to beauty peers like L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY). The two company has been trading hand-in-hand in the past decade but the trend has diverged in the past few months, as shown in the chart below. It is now trading at a meaningful premium of 38.3% compared to L'Oréal's EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.3x.

Investors Takeaway

I think investors should not jump in simply because of the China reopening news. It will provide some growth but the company continues to face significant pressure from the macroeconomy, which is weighing on growth. This is reflected in its latest earnings as both top and the bottom line declined meaningfully. The guidance also suggests the headwinds will last as it indicates a further slowdown in growth. Despite the underwhelming performance, its valuation has risen substantially and is now above peers and its own historical average. This is by no means justified and I believe there should be solid downsides. Therefore I rate the company as a sell.