Dan Kitwood

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is down by more than 15% at writing as the market prepares for the worst.

The Swiss bank's credit default swaps, or CDS, have spiked to the highest levels that are far above its 20Y average, reaching "as high as 1,200 basis points on one-year senior credit-default swaps."

As such, investors are likely pricing in the risks of financial Armageddon. CEO Ulrich Korner's participation at a Morgan Stanley (MS) conference yesterday (March 14) didn't bolster investors' confidence, as they fear worse outcomes following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank of SVB Financial Group (SIVB).

With the steep decline in CS, falling by more than 30% over the past two weeks, we expect consolidation to occur. While we are not inferring that CS' steep downfall could be over, it's unlikely to fall in a "straight line" without taking a "break" after such a rapid decline.

Therefore, investors looking to bail out and reallocate their funds should first wait for the selling pressure to subside and try to sell into strength.

But why is the market so bearish, even as CS remains in a restructuring phase?

Given the steep decline of SIVB, now famously known as the "social media bank run," investors fear depositors could rapidly turn their backs on Credit Suisse.

The bank updated in its recent report that "outflows of client money haven't reversed as of this month, though have stabilized at much lower levels."

Therefore, why didn't investors interpret it as a significant improvement from Q4, which "showed massive outflows of client funds after it announced its restructuring."

We assessed Korner's commentary at yesterday's conference that likely didn't appease investors:

We have clearly said, we gave you [an] indication, February 9, we have clearly said and we are saying again, outflows have been moderated significantly since we did that. Earnings momentum is coming back, certainly not yet there where it should be, but there is good momentum. - Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference 2023.

Outflows are the critical word, and investors are very sensitive over such dynamics, given the recent furor. As such, Credit Suisse attempted to assure investors that it saw "inflows on Monday" as it benefited from the SIVB collapse.

However, market operators are likely losing confidence with its three-year "complex restructuring process to return to profitability" as the market batters financial stocks in a broad risk-off move since the SIVB collapse.

With increased funding costs while still dealing with outflows, investors' sentiments have been worsened further as its top investor Saudi National Bank "rules out further financial assistance."

Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy indicated "regulatory and statutory" hurdles among "many reasons the firm wouldn't boost its share of the bank beyond the current level of just under 10%."

As such, we believe investors likely took that as an indication that Saudi National Bank has underlying concerns about the prospects of Credit Suisse's turnaround plan.

Furthermore, Al Khudairy's statement came after Korner committed to the bank's 2025 targets, as he highlighted:

I'm super confident [about our 2025 target]. Super confident. Why is that? A couple of points here. A, we have a very clear strategy. And this strategy, the way forward if you want to, is very clear. Secondly, we have clearly established accountability. We gave out clear goals, which we are following. You [can] measure us against it. And last but not least, if you look at the executive team, it's a completely new team. My colleagues have very relevant experiences. They know what they do, which is helpful. And they are really executing as much as they can relentlessly to get that right. So that's why I'm, again, super confident. - Morgan Stanley Conference

However, it seems the market is not buying it, and Saudi National Bank's response wasn't befitting of Korner's "super confidence."

Instead, the market has given Korner and his team a vote of no confidence as they focus on a potential further fallout of troubled banks.

Moreover, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) CEO Larry Fink argued recently that SVB's collapse could be the start of more failures, seeing "cracks in the financial system due to the banking crisis, which may worsen beyond the failure of Silicon Valley Bank."

With that in mind, stay away from Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rating: Hold.

Note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice.