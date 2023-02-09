More Realistic Retirement Income Projections Require Dynamic Adjustments

Mar. 15, 2023 12:41 PM ET
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
4.96K Followers

Summary

  • I introduce an approach that incorporates dynamic spending into retirement income projections and provide an example of how it can result in more realistic expectations of potential retirement spending paths.
  • Retirement income planning tools largely assume “static” spending.
  • Incorporating dynamic spending rules can reveal a very different perspective on the range of potential retirement outcomes than viewing retirement as a static goal.

Money saving and growth concept.

golfcphoto

The following is based on "Redefining the Optimal Retirement Income Strategy," from the Financial Analysts Journal.

Last month, I explored how retirees typically have some ability to adapt their spending to prolong the life of their portfolio. Here, I introduce an

For illustrative purposes only.

Chart showing Distribution of Simulation Outcomes

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
4.96K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.