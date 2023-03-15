GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 11:51 AM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.31K Followers

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laura Chen - Head of Investor Relations

William Huang - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Newman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Atkin - RBC

Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley

Gokul Hariharan - J.P. Morgan

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Joel Ying - Nomura

Edison Lee - Jefferies

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for GDS Holdings Limited's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Laura Chen, Head of Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, Laura.

Laura Chen

Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call of GDS Holdings Limited.

The company's results were issued today via newswire services earlier today and are posted online. A summary presentation, which we will refer to during the conference call, can be viewed and downloaded from our IR website at investors.gds-services.com.

Leading today's call is Mr. William Huang, GDS Founder, Chairman and CEO, who will provide an overview of our business strategy and performance. Mr. Dan Newman, GDS CFO, will then review the financial and operating results. Ms. Jamie Khoo, our COO, is also available to answer questions.

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties

