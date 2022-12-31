Rhythm's Imcivree Warrants Caution Despite Clinical Progress

Mar. 15, 2023 1:24 PM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals focuses on rare genetic disorders of obesity and its lead drug, Imcivree, treats obesity due to specific genetic deficiencies.
  • Imcivree's use is limited to specific genetic disorders that affect a small number of patients, which limits Rhythm's revenue stream to a small market size.
  • In efforts to increase their market size, Rhythm has started Phase 3 trials for setmelanotide, including in hypothalamic obesity and genetically defined diseases related to the MC4R pathway.
  • However, I'm cautious about recommending investment in Rhythm & Imcivree due to questionable efficacy data, safety concerns, and potential for worsening depression in susceptible patients. Clinical studies have limitations, and real-world patients may not be as carefully selected.
  • My assessment of Rhythm's stock is to "Avoid" it, but given the limited options of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, or Strong Sell on Seeking Alpha, I would suggest "Sell" as the closest representation of my opinion.

Childhood obesity problem. Fat boy at a nutritionist appointment.

ELENA BESSONOVA/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for rare genetic disorders of obesity. Its lead drug, Imcivree (setmelanotide), is a melanocortin 4 receptor agonist used to treat obesity

Chart
Data by YCharts

Imcivree label

Imcivree label (FDA)

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.99K Followers
As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.