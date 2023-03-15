Prudential plc (PUK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 12:35 PM ETPrudential plc (PUK), PUKPF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.31K Followers

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Bowes - Investor Relations

Anil Wadhwani - Chief Executive Officer

James Turner - Chief Financial Officer

Avnish Kalra - Chief Risk & Compliance Officer

Lilian Ng - Managing Director of Strategic Business Group, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Solmaz Altin - Managing Director of Strategic Business Group, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Africa

Seck Wai-Kwong - Chief Executive Officer of Eastspring Investments Group

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Wang - Goldman Sachs

Edwin Liu - CLSA

Michael Chang - CGS-CIMB

Michelle Ma - Citigroup

Tianjiao Yu - Bernstein

Blair Stewart - Bank of America

Kailesh Mistry - HSBC

Larissa Van Deventer - Barclays

Leon Qi - Daiwa

Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan

Dominic O'Mahony - BNP Paribas

Rhea Shah - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Baker - Citi

Abid Hussain - Panmure Gordon

Andrew Crean - Autonomous

Patrick Bowes

Good afternoon from Hong Kong. Could I please first ask that you turn off your phones and any other mobile devices that may make a noise? But welcome. This is the Prudential's 2022 Full Year Q&A session and we're very pleased to see you all. I'd like to hand over to you now to Anil, our new Chief Executive Officer, who's got some opening remarks. And then we'll go to questions from the floor, from the phones and then from the webcast.

So, Anil, over to you.

Anil Wadhwani

Thank you, Patrick, and good evening to everyone in the room and good morning, good evening for folks who are joining us remotely. I'm Anil Wadhwani, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential plc. And it indeed is a pleasure to welcome all of you to our full year 2022 earnings call.

I'm truly excited to be part

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.