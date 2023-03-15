KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 12:42 PM ETKNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.31K Followers

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Chapman - CEO and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Liam Burke - B. Riley

Richard Diamond - Castlewood

Poe Fratt - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Hello and welcome to the KNOT Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Bailey, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to Gary Chapman, CEO and CFO. Gary, please go ahead.

Gary Chapman

Thank you and welcome everybody to our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.

The earnings release and this presentation are available on our website at knotoffshorepartners.com if you want to view them.

Slide 2 gives guidance on the inclusion of forward-looking statements in today's presentation, which are made in good faith, but which contain risks and uncertainties, meaning that actual results may be materially different. The Partnership does not have or undertake a duty to update any such forward-looking statements. And for further information, please consult our annual and quarterly SEC filings. Today's presentation also includes certain non-U.S. GAAP measures and our earnings release includes a reconciliation of these to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

On to slides 3 and 4 are highlights from the fourth quarter of 2022 and subsequent. We announced a cash distribution of $0.026 per common unit under a 1099 structure, which although reduced was the 29th consecutive distribution overall since the Partnership first listed in 2013. Our fleet in the fourth quarter operated with 96.1% for scheduled operations and 94.9% utilization taking into account scheduled drydocking as of the Carmen Knutsen.

Since we last reported we've been busy. On November 29, 2022, Repsol Sinopec, the charterer of the Carmen Knutsen, confirmed its option to extend the existing time charter

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.