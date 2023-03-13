Tesla: Attractively Valued

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. has been disrupting the automotive industry in the past decade, and a new products pipeline suggests that the company is poised to continue setting trends in EV market.
  • The company is a profitability rockstar, with immense margins expansion potential as business scale is expected to multiply several times.
  • My valuation analysis, along with Morningstar and Argus Research estimates, suggest Tesla, Inc. stock is significantly undervalued.

Investment thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has delivered a stellar financial performance in recent years thanks to the company's innovative products and cutting-edge technology. Being a dominant player in Electric Vehicles [EV] market, the company is poised to continue its growth

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (7)

