HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 12:47 PM ETHOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.31K Followers

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Beck - Executive Director, Investor Relations

Joern Aldag - Chief Executive Officer

Reinhard Kandera - Chief Financial Officer

Katia Schlienger - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alec Stranahan - Bank of America

Arthur He - H. C. Wainwright

Asthika Goonewardene - Truist Securities

Roy Buchanan - JMP Securities

Suzanne van Voorthuizen - Kempen

Operator

Good morning and thank you for joining the HOOKIPA Pharma Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and 2022 Outlook Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now pass the call over to Matthew Beck, Executive Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matthew Beck

Thank you. A slide deck accompanying today's call is available through the webcast and in the events section of the HOOKIPA website. Please manually advance the slides as we prompt you through them. Joining me today are Chief Executive Officer, Joern Aldag; Chief Financial Officer, Reinhard Kandera; and Chief Medical Officer, Katia Schlienger.

During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements may include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of investigational agents, our clinical and non-clinical plans. Our plan to present or report additional data, the anticipated conduct and the source of future clinical trials, regulatory plans, future research and development and possible intended use of cash and investments.

These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are subject to change and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.