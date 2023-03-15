Audacy, Inc. (AUD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 12:47 PM ETAudacy, Inc. (AUD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.31K Followers

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Schmaeling - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

David Field - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Watts - Deutsch Bank

Avi Steiner - JPMorgan

Dan Day - B. Riley Securities

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Audacy's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your first speaker for today’s call Mr. Richard Schmaeling, CFO and Executive Vice President. Sir, you may begin.

Richard Schmaeling

Thank you, Rob. Good morning and welcome to Audacy’s fourth quarter earnings conference call. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of today's call at the replay link or number noted in our release.

During this call, the company may make forward-looking statements, which are based upon the company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results that differ materially are described in the Risk Factors section of the company's annual report on Form 10-K. As such risk and uncertainties may be updated from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

During this call, we may make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. We refer you to the Investors page of our website at audacyinc.com for reconciliations of such measures and other pro forma financial information.

I'll now turn the call over to David

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.