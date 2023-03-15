Industria de Diseno Textil S.A. (IDEXY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Industria de Diseno Textil S.A. (OTCPK:IDEXY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 15, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcos López - Capital Markets Director

Oscar Garcia Maceiras - CEO & Executive Director

Ignacio Izuzquiza Fernández - CFO

James O’Shaughnessy - Senior IR Manager

Conference Call Participants

James Grzinic - Jefferies

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS

Nick Coulter - Citi

Warwick Okines - Exane BNP

Rebecca McClellan - Santander

Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

Marcos López

Good morning to everybody. A warm welcome to all of those attending the presentation of Inditex’s results for 2022. I am Marcos López, Capital Markets Director. The presentation will be chaired by Inditex’s CEO, Oscar García Maceiras. Also with us is our CFO, Ignacio Fernández. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, starting with the questions received on the telephone and then those received through the webcast platform.

Before we start, we will take the disclaimer as read. Please, Oscar.

Oscar Garcia Maceiras

Good morning, and welcome to our results presentation. It is my pleasure to join you today. In 2022, our business model has continued to deliver strong growth. This performance relies on the 4 key pillars that we have highlighted to you previously: our product offering, a unique customer experience, our focus on sustainability and the talent and commitment of our people. Leveraging on our fully integrated store and online model, these strategic pillars have accelerated our differentiation. The execution of our model has been remarkable despite a challenging environment.

We have had a very strong sales performance throughout 2022. Our collections have been very well received. This is the main driver why sales, EBITDA and net income have reached historic highs.

Our operating performance places us in a robust financial position. We have

