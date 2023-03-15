CSX Corp (CSX) JPMorgan 2023 Industrials Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 1:07 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)
CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) JPMorgan 2023 Industrials March 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Pelkey - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brian Ossenbeck

Good morning. Thank you all for joining us here on Day 2 of the transport track of the JPMorgan Industrial Conference. I'm Brian Ossenbeck, I cover the group for the bank. Very happy to kick off Day 2 here with CSX and CFO, Sean Pelkey, also have Matt Korn and the audience from IR. So Sean's got some slides, they should be available online. You can watch them on the webcast. And let me just turn it over to him, and then we'll get into Q&A. If you have questions in the room, feel free to raise your hand, and we will get you a mic. And if you can't get my attention, just start waving and we'll get it to you because there's certainly a lot to cover, but I'll let Sean kick us off.

Sean Pelkey

Great. Thank you, Brian, and delighted to be here today to tell the CSX story, which I think is a really compelling story. I have a couple of slides, I'm just going to kick off with to take you through sort of the general landscape of where we're at. So beyond some forward-looking disclosures here, what I really want to start with is the 5 guiding principles that really undergird the way that we operate at CSX. And if you've been following CSX, you've probably seen these before. These are the principles under which sort of Hunter coined the term scheduled railroading. And Joe Hinrichs, our CEO of 6 months now, has really emphasized that we're going to build on the principles of operating safely, optimizing asset utilization and controlling cost with a renewed focus on improving customer service and value and developing employees.

