Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 1:49 PM ETSilence Therapeutics plc (SLN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.31K Followers

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gem Hopkins - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Craig Tooman - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rhonda Hellums - Chief Financial Officer

Giles Campion - Head of R&D

Conference Call Participants

Tom Shrader - BTIG Research

Keay Nakae - Chardan Research

Myles Minter - William Blair Research

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silence Therapeutics 2022 Annual Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will hand over to Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications, to open the webcast. Please go ahead.

Gem Hopkins

Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Gem Hopkins, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Silence. Joining me today on the call are Craig Tooman, our President and CEO, who will provide an update on the business; Rhonda Hellums, our CFO, who will review our financial performance; and Giles Campion, our Head of R&D, who will provide an update on our clinical program. For those of you participating via conference call, the accompanying slides can be accessed by going to the Investors section of our corporate website at www.silence-therapeutics.com.

Turning to Slide 2, I'd like to remind you that during today's call, management will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future events or the future financial performance of the company, including clinical development timing and objectives, the therapeutic potential of our product candidates, our operational plans and strategies, anticipated milestone payments, anticipated operating and capital expenditures, business prospects and projected cash runway. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in our most recent

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.