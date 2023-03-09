First Republic Bank: 4 Reasons To Buy

Summary

  • The sharp decline in the regional banking sector presents a prime opportunity to buy regional bank shares cheaply, but only for investors who can handle the strong price volatility.
  • I don't think many depositors will take money out of the bank due to the extra liquidity boost.
  • FactSet provides insight into the risk exposure of 10 regional banks. First Republic came out strong from this analysis, with only 1.9% AOCI/TEC-AOCI.
  • JPMorgan came out with an analysis that showed us the dramatic result of SVB's Financial's CET1 capital ratio. The CET1 capital ratio for First Republic is expected to be strong at 6%.
  • First Republic's risk management is favorable because the bank does not invest in exotic derivatives, does not invest in junk bonds, does not issue credit cards or auto loans, and has no negative repayment loans.

Introduction

With several bank stocks down significantly, investors might be wondering if this is a buying opportunity of a lifetime. I seized this opportunity and bought large positions in First Republic (NYSE:FRC), Comerica (

Data by YCharts

Yield Curve Marked For Peak-Trough of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF - FRED and author's own visualization

Yield Curve Marked For Peak-Trough of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (FRED and author's own visualization)

First Republic Bank Balance Sheet Analysis - First Republic Investor Relations

First Republic Bank Balance Sheet Analysis (First Republic Investor Relations)

AOCI/TEC-AOCI - FactSet and MarketWatch

AOCI/TEC-AOCI (FactSet and MarketWatch)

Impact on unrealized losses on capital ratios - JPMorgan

Impact on unrealized losses on capital ratios (JPMorgan )

Business activities not undertaken - First Republic Fourth Quarter Earnings

First Republic Fourth Quarter Earnings (Business activities not undertaken)

Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRC, CMA, SCHW, WAL, PACW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

