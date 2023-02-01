Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has underperformed some since we last recommended it. However, the company has a nearly impossible-to-replace asset portfolio, an almost 7% dividend yield, and an ability to generate substantial shareholder returns. As we'll see throughout this article, that makes the company a valuable investment.
Kinder Morgan has an impressive portfolio of assets.
Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas transmission network in the country. The company has ~70 thousand miles of pipelines and controls ~15% of U.S. natural gas storage and moves ~40% of U.S. natural gas production. The company is also a major transporter of refined products, moving 1.7 million barrels / day and acting as the largest independent terminal operator.
Separately, the company has a massive CO2 network, with ~1500 miles of pipelines and 1.5 bcf/day of capacity. The company is ramping up its RNG production capacity to diversify its business as well, but it still remains minor. However, we see natural gas as having much more longevity than oil as the energy transition continues, helping the company.
The company's 2015 was an incredibly tough year after the company's financials were ruined by its focus on equity-fueled expansion.
However, Kinder Morgan, Inc. has worked hard since then to clean up its balance sheet. It's managed to grow adjusted EBITDA by 18%, although that ignores pre-divestment EBITDA. However, it's also reduced its net debt by $7 billion or 19% to a much more sustainable level for the company long term. We expect that, for as long as it can, it won't reduce net debt by much more.
The company has also returned a substantial $17.3 billion to shareholders, with annualized shareholder returns in recent years sitting at ~6.6% for direct shareholder returns (dividends + repurchases). The company does have substantial additional cash flow, though, that could reward shareholders.
Kinder Morgan's 2023 guidance indicates its ability to continue providing shareholder returns.
Kinder Morgan expects $7.7 billion in EBITDA, a 2% YoY growth, although discounted cash flow ("DCF") is expected to decrease by 3% YoY. Still, $4.8 billion in DCF is a 13% yield, nothing to be scoffed at. The company is spending a massive $2.1 billion in discretionary capital, up $0.4 billion, while keeping its net debt manageable at 4.0x and paying a dividend of just under 7%.
Given the lofty discretionary capital and existing dividend, we expect the company's share repurchases to be minimal.
Looking at the long-term, we expect Kinder Morgan and natural gas to be key fuels, partially due to their unique all-weather storage capacity.
50 bcfd of natural gas storage is required at peak drawdowns, normally when the weather is messy for other renewables nearby. For perspective on natural gas storage prices, we can point towards the acquisition of Stagecoach, which in our view was primarily for the 41 billion cubic feet of FERC certified storage, for a total price of $1.2 billion.
That means roughly $1.5 billion for 50 billion cubic feet of storage. That storage holds the equivalent of 6.1 TWh worth of power. For perspective, not counting ancillary infrastructure which Stagecoach come with, that's roughly $1 trillion at prevailing battery prices. Now battery prices are coming down rapidly, down 10x in the last decade, but going down 1000x further is a ways away.
That doesn't count energy density, either. Natural gas is 13.6 KWh / kg, whereas lithium ion is 250 Wh / kg. LNG is ~450 kg / m3 or 6.1 MWh / m^3. Lithium ion batteries are 450 KWh / m^3 with much higher weight. Technology will continue improving, but natural gas has a place for decades, especially as more polluting base fuels like coal are replaced.
Kinder Morgan's valuation is much higher than the end of 2020 when the company's share price was just a hair over $10 / share. However, the company has substantially recovered its dividend which is now over 6% and the company is continuing to invest heavily in growth. The company has kept share repurchases much more moderated.
We'd like to see the company focus more on share repurchases than growth capital. Especially when the growth capital of the last few years hasn't led to EBITDA growth. Regardless of how the company spends its cash, we expect strong shareholder returns.
The largest risk to our thesis is natural gas demand. Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as a toll operator earning from the natural gas that flows through its pipelines. Should something happen that drastically reduces volumes, the company's earnings and its ability to continue providing cash flows could drop substantially.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest midstream companies in the world with a market capitalization of almost $40 billion. In addition, the company has a dividend yield of more than 6.5%, which has recovered substantially since its original dividend yield in 2015. The company's debt level is now at its target levels and we expect it to stick there.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. originally repurchased substantial shares. However, now that its growth capital is ramping up we expect share repurchases and other direct forms of shareholder returns to slow down. Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s share price has dropped down recently, so we recommend taking advantage of the debt to invest and earn long-term returns.
