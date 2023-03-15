Visa Inc. (V) Wolfe FinTech Forum (Transcript)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Wolfe FinTech Forum March 15, 2023 9:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Vasant Prabhu - Vice Chairman and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Darrin Peller - Analyst

Darrin Peller

Hey, guys, thank you again for joining us again. I'm Darrin Peller covering FinTech and payments at Wolf Research. Joining us for day 2 of the Wolfe FinTech Forum. We're really happy to have Visa, which is our topic. As many of you guys know, it's been our topic now for some time. With us, we have the CFO, Vasant Prabhu with us. We've had many, many times with us through the years for meetings. And he's always been great to have. So first of all, thanks for joining Vasant.

Vasant Prabhu

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darrin Peller

Before we jump in, I guess on any of the Visa specific trends and details you're seeing, I can't hurt to just start with what you're seeing in the market, given all the banking, volatility and the closures of some pretty important banks last few days. So if you could start off with a sense of what you're seeing, has the Visa network been able to operate fluidly? Is there anything any friction happening or any problems?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, I think where the speaking from the standpoint of the payments, network, things have been completely normal. Debit and credit credentials have been usable, without any disruptions whatsoever. They're settling every night. So really no, no impact whatsoever.

Darrin Peller

Okay.

Vasant Prabhu

And, you know…

Darrin Peller

Even over the week-end and over it was, I mean, it settles usually on Sunday.

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, no, in fact, there's been absolutely no, for.

Darrin Peller

No friction.

Vasant Prabhu

No friction whatsoever.

Darrin Peller

Good. Good. Well, I guess that's good. I mean, frankly, as

