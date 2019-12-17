Urupong

Investment Thesis

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) delivered Q4 2022 results and guidance that did not entice investors into the stock. Here I lay out how investors should think about the overall adtech space.

Also, before we go further, it's important to recognize that PubMatic, Inc. stock is already quite cheap and holds no debt. And typically, that's a very good reason to get bullish on a stock like PUBM.

But when we consider the underlying risks facing the company's fundamentals, I find it tricky to get bullish behind PUBM.

What Happened in Ad-Tech?

There's no question that prospects have been dim in the advertising space for some time. And as you can see above, despite the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) being weak, advertising companies have fared substantially worse.

I believe that there are two reasons why investors have shunned this space.

Firstly, let's unpick the most obvious reason. Presently all companies are thinking twice in the current uncertain macro environment whether it truly makes sense to advertise for more business.

Along these lines, this is what PUBM's co-Founder and CEO Rajeev Goel said on the call:

There is no doubt that we are in a challenging economic environment with muted digital ad spend growth in the near term.

The second reason why investors have shunned this sector comes down to the whole premise of independent adtech companies, meaning that they are outside the walled gardens. Let's get back to CEO Goel (emphasis added):

[...] the opportunity for open Internet advertising has never been greater. Advertisers and publishers continue to seek alternatives to the walled gardens. This tailwind, along with the structural changes, including ongoing antitrust activities, will only expand our total addressable market as an independent technology provider.

Now we get to the core contention facing independent adtech companies. Being outside of the walled gardens of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META), can be an opportunity for brands, but also poses a risk too.

This is why this is an opportunity. Because PubMatic is a neutral party. Brands and publishers use PubMatic's technology to monetize their digital ad space or inventory across digital screens.

Now, let's discuss the risk facing PubMatic by using the example of a stock brokerage company.

For instance, let's say you own a website with space for an advert (or some stock) and you want to sell advertising space (or your stock). It doesn't really matter to you how you sell your advert (or stock), you just want the best price on the sale of your inventory (or stock).

Consequently, what happens is that in all the different supply-side platforms (''SSPs''), the brokers end up competing on price and little else.

All these independent SSPs end up fighting for market share and being price takers, rather than price makers. After all, most brands will first reach out and advertise within the walled gardens, first in nearly all instances.

Therefore, it's only what's outside of those walled gardens that we are discussing if there's enough value for investors to get interested.

Revenue Growth Rates Leave Much to be Desired

PUBM revenue growth rates

The overall discussion above is reflected in PUBM's guidance. Looking ahead to Q1 2023, its revenues point to negative 5% y/y growth rates.

In this light, it's difficult to imagine that only a few quarters ago, back in Q4 2021, PUBM was reporting a 34% CAGR. Those growth rates now look like a mirage.

The overall thrust of my argument is also reflected in analysts' own revenue consensus figures.

As you can see here, analysts are bearish on PUBM's prospects too. In fact, I know from experience that as an investor, you are likely to perform substantially better if you have the sell-side promoting your stock.

There's More to Investing Than Just Picking Cheap Stocks

PubMatic guides for approximately $50 million of free cash flow in 2023, putting the stock priced at 14x free cash flow.

And that certainly seems cheap enough on the surface. But the problem with investing is that it's not just about buying the cheapest stocks. If it was that simple, the best investors would be accountants.

There's more to it than this. One needs to ultimately recognize the overall landscape and the inherent risks with a company's prospects.

The Bottom Line

I truly want to cheer for the underdog. And even though PubMatic, Inc. stock is optically cheap, until I see solid growth rates from the business, I will struggle to get bullish on PUBM.