Investment Thesis

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is an underappreciated picks-and-shovels player benefiting from several secular trends such as the growth in data centers, renewable energy and the "Electrification of Everything" i.e. the movement towards using electricity over other energy sources. Atkore also has a proven track record of increasing gross and net margins over time and is a strong capital allocator with a low valuation. We rate the stock as a Buy with a target price of $165.

Product Overview

Atkore manufacturers and distributes electrical raceway solutions and metal products needed in the construction and maintenance of buildings. These products include conduit, cables, cable trays, metal framing systems and plastic pipes. Most of Atkore's sales (91%) and production occur in the United States and its main customers are global electrical distributors, regional electrical distributors, industrial distributors and big-box retailers (e.g. Home Depot). Atkore describes its value proposition as based on a broad product offering, strong brands, short order cycle times, reliability and consistent quality. Many of Atkore's products are in oligopoly niche markets where they are the Number 1 or 2 player.

Exposure to Secular Megatrends

While at first glance Atkore's products seem purely cyclical, in reality the company benefits from several secular mega-trends as well as recent legislation to boost US manufacturing and technology capabilities.

The below slide from Atkore's February 2023 presentation illustrates these trends in digital infrastructure (data centers), renewable energy, the "electrification of everything" and grid hardening.

Slide 1: Exposure to Underlying Megatrends

Atkore February 2023 Presentation

According to a 2021 Data Center Market report from Blue Weave Consulting, the data center market is expected to double in size from $206 billion in 2021 to $405 billion by 2028, or a CAGR of 10.2%. According to a 2023 Solar Market Size report by Fortune Business Insights, the solar energy market is also expected to grow from $235 billion in 2022 to $374 billion by 2029, or a CAGR of 6.9%. The company is a beneficiary of both these trends as its products are all needed for data center installations and maintenance.

Furthermore, the above forecasting reports likely do not factor in recent legislation passed in 2021 and 2022 that provide additional subsidies and encourages manufacturing in the United States. The CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS-Plus, 2022) allocates $39 billion for semiconductor manufacturing. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA, 2022) offers tax credits for solar panel factories in the United States. From their Q1 2023 call, CEO Bill Waltz mentioned that Atkore has started a whole facility dedicated to making solar torque tubes that will come online in Q3 2023. By stipulating that the solar panels need to be produced in America to qualify for tax credits, the IRA disproportionately benefits Atkore over competitors with Chinese-based manufacturing facilities. Finally, the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA, 2021) offers many benefits such as $65 billion committed for Broadband Internet.

Overall, we believe Atkore is well positioned to benefit from significant secular trends, particularly in digital infrastructure and renewable energy, and barring a significant recession these should continue.

Operational Excellence, Culture and Moats

Atkore's Business Strategy

Atkore's stated strategy is to be the Number 1 or 2 player for each of its product lines. The company is again borrowing great business ideas from other companies - in this case, General Electric's former CEO Jack Welch. By being the Number 1 or 2 player in its various niche markets, Atkore benefits from significant economies of scale and often ends up in oligopolistic markets where it has pricing power. Atkore's product lines are also closely related to each other, allowing Atkore to be a "one-stop-shop" that can cross-sell and co-load different products in a shipment, thus providing convenience for its customers. Customer preference for quick delivery as well as high shipping costs help Atkore reduce foreign competition.

This strategy, combined with efficiency process gains, has borne significant fruit. While revenues from FY 2013 to 2019 only increased by 30%, gross profit increased by 135% and operating income grew by 500%. The numbers would look even better if we included the 2020-2022 period where Atkore benefitted from COVID windfall pricing as supply chains seized up and raw materials prices skyrocketed. Atkore has been able to raise prices over time, deliver efficiency gains, divest out of low-margin businesses, and enter higher-margin ones. All of these have driven strong bottom-line gains.

Culture

Atkore's culture follows the "Atkore Business System" which comprises of principles based on developing strategy, people and processes. Former Atkore CEO John Williamson spent 17 years at Danaher and the Atkore Business System borrows many elements from the Danaher Business System. Danaher stock (DHR) has returned a stunning 20% CAGR over a 30+ year period and Atkore is wisely learning from them.

Glassdoor reviews are very positive on Atkore, with 88% of reviewers recommending the company to a friend and 94% approving of CEO Bill Waltz. Perusing reviews, Employees speak positively of the great culture emanating from Atkore's Business system. On the other hand, there were complaints about management taking too much credit for employees work.

Slide 2: Atkore's Glassdoor Reviews

Glassdoor Reviews - Atkore (Glassdoor)

Overall, Atkore appears to have a strong culture and has proven itself through strong topline and even better bottom-line. By focusing on niche markets with less competition, Atkore has been able to retain pricing power as evidenced by its rising gross and net margins as a percentage of revenue.

Shareholder-Friendly Capital Allocation

Atkore's management team also has a strong track record of shareholder-friendly capital allocation via M&A and share buybacks.

Atkore has been able to acquire companies at reasonable valuations and then wring out synergies and grow the businesses long term. On Atkore's Q4 2022 conference call, CEO Bill Waltz notes:

$329 million was spent on acquisitions between FY 2017 to FY 2021. That group of deals traded at a combined result of less than 1x revenue and less than 2x adjusted EBITDA in 2022, representing a tremendous synergy improvement driven by the execution of our Atkore Business System.

From its 2016 IPO to FY Q1 2023, Atkore reduced its diluted share count from 62.8 million shares to 40.6 million shares, or 35%. Given Atkore's consistently low PE ratio and the +800% share price gain since its 2016 IPO, this has been an excellent use of capital. While most of this share count reduction happened in FY 2018, management has started aggressively buying back shares again and repurchased $150 million of stock in FY Q1 2023 and at least $100 million for FY Q2 2023.

Financials and Valuation

DCF Valuation

Using a 5-year DCF approach we get a target price of $165 using the below assumptions:

Annual revenue growth rate of -7.5% for next twelve months and +10% per year thereafter. NTM projections are based on the midpoint of management projections while the +10% revenue growth thereafter is based on historical growth trends along with secular growth from recent legislation.

36% gross margins and 15.1% net margins in the long term. We assume the current COVID-windfall 22% net margins are unsustainable and will normalize, but not all the way back to 2019 levels. This reflects Atkore's continuing improvements in gross margin percentage over the years.

Diluted share count of 40.6 million shares with 4% share buybacks every year based on previous share buyback track record.

WACC of 11.5%, terminal growth rate of 3% (in-line with inflation) and no dividends.

Table 1: Atkore Valuation Model

Atkore Valuation Model (Author's Calculations)

Comparable Multiples

At the current share price of $136, Atkore trades at a 6.4x TTM PE and 4.9x TTM EV/EBIT. Using management estimates of FY 2023 adjusted EPS of $16.8 (mid-point), the stock trades at 8.1x Forward Adjusted PE. We note that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PE as defined by Atkore excludes share-based compensation and intangible asset amortization, but Atkore has typically been quite constrained with its share-based compensation so GAAP net income and adjusted net income do not differ by too much. As an example, for Q1 2023, Atkore had a GAAP net income of $173 million and an adjusted net income of $187 million with most of the difference due to Intangible Asset Amortization as opposed to share-based compensation, which was only $5.2 million.

Atkore's competitors such as Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE), Nucor Corporation (NUE), Eaton Corporation (ETN) and Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) trade at P/Es ranging from 8.6x to 21x with an average of 15.5x. Despite Atkore's recent run-up, Atkore is still cheaply valued at 8.1x adjusted-PE and is the lowest among its peers. Given Atkore's strong balance sheet metrics, operational skill and excellent capital allocation, we believe a fair-value adjusted P/E ratio of 10x is more appropriate, which implies a share price of $168, which is in-line with our DCF estimate.

Forward P/E Ratio of Atkore Peers (Seeking Alpha Estimates)

Balance Sheet

From a balance sheet perspective, Atkore has a net debt position of $453 million. This compares to a TTM Adjusted EBITDA $1.3 billion for Q1 2023, or a leverage ratio (net debt/adjusted EBITDA) ratio of 0.35, which is very reasonable. Even if we were to use FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA numbers of $324 million, the stock would still be very well covered with a leverage ratio of 1.40. While inventory and accounts receivable have ticked up in recent years, they are largely in-line with revenue growth.

Negatives and Risks

We see some negatives with Atkore's stock. Firstly, as can be seen from FRED data, Atkore benefited enormously from COVID-induced windfall material pricing that is now normalizing.

Chart 1: Plastic Resins and Materials Price Index

Plastic Resins and Materials Price Index (FRED Economic Data)

For example, the prices of plastic resins and materials, which Atkore's business is heavily exposed to, have normalized about 50% of the way to pre-covid levels, and the trend appears to be continuing. In Q1 2023, Atkore's management offset much of the pricing declines via cost savings, volume growth and M&A, but the normalization process is on-going and we don't yet know how impacted Atkore will be. Management has traditionally been conservative and has guided for FY 2023 net sales to drop 5-10% compared to FY 2022 and for Adjusted EPS to be $15.85-$17.75, but raw material prices are notoriously hard to predict.

Secondly, as a cyclical stock heavily dependent on new infrastructure projects, Atkore's revenue and profits will drop significantly in a recessionary scenario. In the last two recessions in 2008-2009 and 2020, nonresidential construction spending dropped 10-30% as shown in the below chart from FRED. Atkore's revenue could register similar declines while profits would be even more adversely affected. Cyclical stocks always appear cheap right before a recession, so any brutal recession would hurt the stock badly. In such a scenario, we would have to revise our rating to Hold or Sell.

Chart 2: Total Construction Spending: Nonresidential in the United States

Total Construction Spending - Nonresidential in the United States (FRED Economic Data)

Conclusion

Atkore's management team has a strong track record of making operational improvements and allocating capital effectively via acquisitions and buybacks. Atkore's exposure to secular mega trends in renewable energy, data centers and electrification will drive strong revenue growth in the next few years, which should offset near-term pricing normalization and recession concerns.

As a high-quality business, Atkore's current valuation at 8x adjusted forward P/E is cheap compared to both its peer group and the general market. We rate Atkore as a BUY with a target price of $165 and suggest long-term investors accumulate shares here.