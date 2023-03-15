E.ON SE (EONGY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 2:22 PM ETE.ON SE (EONGY), ENAKF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.31K Followers

E.ON SE (OTCPK:EONGY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 15, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Iris Eveleigh - SVP of IR

Leonhard Birnbaum - CEO

Marc Spieker - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Wanda Serwinowska - Credit Suisse

Harry Wyburd - Exane

Peter Bisztyga - Bank of America

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Vincent Ayral - JPMorgan

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

Ahmed Farman - Jefferies

Iris Eveleigh

Hello, everyone. Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our full year 2022 financial results presentation. I hope everyone is healthy and doing well. Thank you for taking the time to join us.

Today, I'm here together with Leo and Marc. Leo will give you the strategic update followed by Marc walking you through the financials. As before, we will leave enough room for your questions after the presentation.

With that, over to you, Leo.

Leonhard Birnbaum

Thank you, Iris. Warm welcome also from my side to all of you. Really a lot has happened since the last year, and I can honestly say that even with my 25 years in the sector, I have not ever experienced such a year.

So where do we stand now? While the winter season has turned out luckily to be mild, but let me be clear, we are not through the crisis yet. However, especially we at E.ON are much better off than we have been previous year at the same time. And we continue to work hard to mitigate the risk, which are still existing and to serve our customers through the hardship that they are partially suffering through. We are staying focused on the opportunities ahead, and we will continue to deliver as we have delivered.

We are the energy transition company. So let me kick it off with my 4 messages

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.