insjoy/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Federal Reserve seems to have found itself in a peculiar situation: it is trying to raise interest rates to slow stronger-than-expected inflation, but is now facing financial stability problems. Following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and the Federal Reserve's intervention to support bank liquidity, yields fell dramatically across the board, from the short end to the long end.

Still, there are many reasons to believe that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, as inflation remains high, and the latest employment figures call for more tightening. We affirm our view that the Fed will keep interest rates high, or perhaps take them even higher. We still see iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) as a strong buy, but caution against the recent sharp move, as we think the Federal Reserve is unlikely to blink this time until inflation eases or more cracks appear in the labor market/monetary system.

Data by YCharts

Expectations vs Reality

Although the Federal Reserve has yet to give any indication of any future move before the March FOMC meeting, expectations on the other hand have been massively revised. Following a strong jobs report last week, for example, Fed Funds Futures were counting on a 50bp increase at the next meeting.

However, following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and other regional banks scrambling for deposits, the market has completely revised the odds of a 50 basis point rate hike at the next meeting. Currently, markets are assuming a 25 basis point rate hike.

CME FedWatch Tool

The reaction in the bond market was dramatic, to say the least. The MOVE index, or the Bond Market Option Volatility Estimate, reached its highest point since 2008, as 2-year yields fell from over 5% last Thursday to briefly below 4% on Monday. A rapid move of 100 bp in equity markets is quite common, but is absolutely mind-boggling in the bond market.

And all this despite the fact that the Federal Reserve has signaled no clear movement on whether it will ease monetary conditions. That may also be why the 2-year rate bounced back about 35 bp back to 4.31% as the market tries to figure out where the Fed wants to go with monetary policy. To us, the 100 bp move looks like an overreaction, slowly correcting the market as financial stability is restored.

This scenario actually reminds us more of the flash crash of 2010 than the meltdown of 2008. This time around however, we are talking about treasuries instead of equities/index futures.

MOVE Index (Tradingview)

The Federal Reserve and regulators initially seem to have solved the crisis with a new "Bank Term Funding Program" and mentioned that it protects all depositors, both insured and uninsured. They also said:

The Board is closely monitoring conditions across the financial system and is prepared to use its full range of tools to support households and businesses, and will take additional steps as appropriate.

The key word here, in our view, is the "full range of tools." We think the Federal Reserve chose these actions primarily to specifically target these regional banks, rather than it saying anything about monetary policy. In our view, contrary to what the market thought on Monday, this event will have a much smaller impact on the Fed's path to dampen inflation.

Silicon Valley Bank's failure was also more of a company-specific risk, as the bank totally failed to manage its duration risk by offsetting it with swaps. As we examined the problem more closely, it became clear to us that this was a highly industry-specific problem that should not have happened in the first place, due to disastrous risk management and loose regulation. Now that depositors have been rescued and investors have regained confidence, financial stability appears to have been restored. Banking, more specifically fractional reserve banking, operates on trust.

That trust was just violated because one party recommended pulling money from SVB, and people followed logically. But in our view, the markets are pricing in this event too dramatically as a systemic risk, when in our view this appears to have been just a small pocket of illiquidity that the Federal Reserve has patched. In our view, this is not the Fed's fault, or a systemic issue, but rather the fault of individual entities.

Bloomberg

Some banks closed in the green on Monday, meaning those banks must have done something right in terms of risk management.

The Federal Reserve is prepared to address any liquidity pressures that may arise.

Bloomberg Terminal

More so, in the specific term sheet for the funding program, the duration of the program was disclosed as: "Advances may be requested under the program until at least March 11, 2024." Again, with the key word "at least." We believe that the Federal Reserve will continue to look at these cases of financial instability on a case-by-case basis, and will likely continue to raise interest rates. Michael Burry seems to be thinking the same thing, about a quick resolution of this issue, by tweeting yesterday:

This crisis could resolve very quickly. I am not seeing a true danger here.

We likewise see minimal risk, as it seems to have been quickly averted. With confidence in the system restored, we do not see why a rate hike would still pose systemic risks to the system.

Without Silicon Valley and their disastrous risk management by not using interest rate swaps to offset duration risk, the market probably would not have adjusted its view of how far the Federal Reserve would go with interest rates.

The Board is carefully monitoring developments in financial markets. The capital and liquidity positions of the U.S. banking system are strong and the U.S. financial system is resilient.

Below we have compared the KBE Bank Index to the 2-year interest rate, showing that as the index recovers, the 2-year rate appears to be following suit.

Tradingview

Note also that all parties, including the Federal Reserve, insisted that this was "not a bailout." They also emphasized that shareholders and unsecured debt holders will not be protected, which is eerily in line with previous Fed actions to rain inflation in.

In recent history, the Federal Reserve has changed course, for example in 2018/2019, when equity markets crashed while raising interest rates and instituting QT. This time is very different, however, and we think the Fed will continue to side with Main Street, not Wall Street, and continue their path of tight monetary policy.

As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer. Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected. Senior management has also been removed.

This Is Not 2008

The market, which assumes more accommodative monetary policy in the future, often looks to 2008 and points to the risks to financial stability at the time, which prompted the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates dramatically. However, we want readers to understand that we are in a very different scenario from 2008.

The main reason is inflation, which is still much higher than expected, and a labor market that is not even showing any weakness yet. Yesterday we received the CPI figures, which show that inflation is still at 6%. That is still higher than at its highest point in 2008, when inflation topped out at 5.5%, and the Fed Funds were already at 5.25% since 2006.

Federal Reserve, FRED

This time, unlike 2008, members of the Federal Reserve also expressed their views on inflation as they are fighting inflation similar to that of the 1970s and 1980s, frequently referring to Paul Volcker, and mentioning not making the same mistakes as Arthur Burns, who prematurely called victory over inflation.

Regardless, it still seems to us that the Federal Reserve will continue on its path. Even in the labor market, before the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, economic data were still screaming for more monetary policy tightening.

Bloomberg

Another favorite measure of the Federal Reserve, the PCE index, is also still running far above target at 5.4%. We also still believe that the Federal Reserve still wants to get the Fed Funds above this PCE index, as it absolutely does not want a repeat of 1970s inflation, like it previously hinted.

Federal Reserve, FRED

Nor is this the first time a bank has failed by raising interest rates so quickly. There was a similar situation in 1980, with First Pennsylvania bank. The bank was aggressive then, making risky loans and investments that made it the largest bank in Philadelphia, similar to Silicon Valley Bank in Silicon Valley. But in 1980, it led to huge losses and spooked depositors, just as it did now. The federal government bailed out the bank to the tune of $500 million.

Apparently, this was the first major bailout of a national bank. Interest rates were cut sharply soon after, in 1980, but raised again at the end of the year.

A Fool In The Shower

Speaking of the 1980s, we also made the comparison in an earlier article with 1980s rates, taking into account the total debt-to-GDP ratio. While interest rates were indeed close to 20% in the 1980s, it is also important to understand that the total debt-to-GDP ratio then was closer to 150, while it surpassed to over 400% in 2020.

Federal Reserve, FRED

While a Fed Funds Rate of 5% may seem like a cakewalk compared to the 20% in the 1980s, it can be argued that now that the debt-to-GDP ratio is 3-4x higher than it was then, we may be at the same level of tightening monetary conditions where things start to break.

No, we don't think the Federal Reserve will take interest rates to 7%. But we do think that it can still raise interest rates to 5.5%, and keep them above the PCE for quite some time, and only give way when unemployment starts to fall seriously or other economic indicators drop dramatically. The problem is that we have not yet seen such signals. Financial conditions, on the other hand, showed significant tightening in recent days.

Bloomberg Terminal

When it comes to inflation, however, we see things differently. If we look at CPI and exclude shelter, there are in fact some profound deflationary forces at play. Shelter includes rent and owners' equivalent rent, which we also see as a lagging indicator, similar to the employment rate.

M2 Money Supply and the Eurodollar market also seem to show that liquidity is still being withdrawn from the economy. Therefore, we still believe that inflation could have a 5-handle, and slip. Even if the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates now, we still expect a recession by the end of the year/early 2024.

Federal Reserve, FRED

We have a strong conviction that Milton Friedman's view that inflation is "always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon" still holds. Although, more complicated with the huge offshore banking/Eurodollar system, which has grown out of the Federal Reserve's sight in recent decades.

We do not see inflation as a structural problem, as it was in the 1970s and 1980s, when there was also a deep oil crisis combined with persistent federal deficits. The last time, in 2008, when we actually had a deep recession and credit crisis, the government stimulated accordingly. But that was while the labor market and corporate profits completely deteriorated, and significant deflation persisted despite the stimulus. Yet in 2020 and 2021, the largest deficits since World War II were posted, going completely overkill.

Deficits reached 15% and 10% of GDP per year, pumping huge stimulus into the system. Moreover, M2 money supply grew enormously while production was dormant. Is the idea of more money for fewer goods a structural problem this time? We think not.

Federal Reserve, FRED

Surely the result ought to have been inflation. And it seems to be stronger than previously thought, as it seems to have found its way into assets such as housing prices, which have risen more than 40% since early 2020.

These houses were bought and refinanced at decade-low mortgage rates. Housing tends to be a lagging indicator, although we are already seeing the deterioration of the housing market and rents in real-time data. In summary, monetary stimulus has been reduced compared to the past 2 years, interest rates are as restrictive as they were in the 1980s (taking debt/GDP into account), M2 money supply went negative for the first time, the housing market is slowing rapidly and the 2-10 yield curve has inverted as far as -1.07%. All this whilst the Fed is still raising interest rates.

And this is despite a 12-18 month lag in the transmission of monetary policy, which they themselves point out on the Federal Reserve website. That means we are only now beginning to feel the full effect of the first small interest rate hikes in March 2022.

Federal Reserve, FRED

As contrarians, we believe that even if the Fed cut interest rates to near 0 today, we would still end up in a recession. Note on the M2 money supply chart above: we don't even have a clear handle on the slowdown of collateral in the shadow banking/ Eurodollar system, which could be considered the most dominant market.

The term "a fool in the shower" was also coined by Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman, who described it a scenario in which:

Central banks or governments overreact to swings in the economic cycle and loosen monetary and fiscal policies too far and too fast, without waiting to gauge the impact of their initial actions. When the fool realizes that the water is too cold, they turn on the hot water. However, the hot water takes a while to arrive, so the fool simply turns the hot water up all the way, eventually scalding themself.

The 2-10 yield curve tells the same story, very similar to the 1980s. But the big difference this time: the Federal Reserve has said time and again that the last thing they want is a repeat of the 1980s. Therefore, they must stay the course if they don't want to lose credibility, and keep rates high until something gives.

Federal Reserve, FRED

And so we think, in our contrarian view, that the bull run in long-term bonds of the last 40 is not over. We see this breakout from this trend line in 2021 and 2022 merely as the result of extreme monetary policy, which really shouldn't have been there in the first place.

As these extreme policies are reversed, such as the trillions in free money issued through stimulus checks and PPP loans, we see no structural reason why inflation should persist. As inflation has been fed through the system, we think interest rates will go much lower. Like some economists would say: "it starts with Japan, and ends with Japan."

Tradingview

We also wonder how strong deflation might be next year, if any of these lagging indicators begin to show up. For example: employment is still extremely solid, whilst inflation is already falling. Imagine what it would look like, all else being equal, if employment starts to crack, along with housing in an already deflationary regime.

Federal Reserve, FRED

Our contrarian view would even go so far as to argue for a case where the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates so frantically by 2024 that we would not be surprised to see TLT close to its highs of $160-180 within the next 24 months.

Tradingview

On the downside, we think the worst-case scenario is that the Federal Reserve goes to a Fed Funds rate of 6% soon, to get the Fed Funds above the PCE. But overall, the worst-case for TLT is about $80, although we would continue to buy if it falls, as we still believe the Fed will cut interest rates soon thereafter.

At 4x debt/GDP, a Fed Funds rate increase to 6% would be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it could pull TLT down more in the short term. On the other hand, we think it would bounce back in that case even sharper, due to the even greater monetary and fiscal stimulus that we believe is needed to pull it out of such recession.

The Bottom Line

We confirm our bullish call on TLT and believe it remains a "Strong Buy." With the S&P 500 (SPY) trading at 20.95x P/E in the wake of a recession and the Federal Reserve likely to be a fool in the shower. We still strongly prefer buying TLT over the S&P 500.

In fact, given TLT's strong price action, we may even expect long-bonds to outperform the S&P 500 in the coming years in light of the aforementioned assumptions. We would be a buyer of TLT at current prices, even to $120, and would likely DCA into the ETF in the coming weeks/ months, as there is a reasonable possibility that TLT could fall lower in the near term if the Fed confirms its restrictive monetary policy at the next few meetings.