TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Volatility has surged in recent days amid the financial sector's turmoil. Big swings are also seen in other sectors oriented to the value trade. Energy stocks are suffering big on fears that a global recession is all but a certainty following SVB Financial Group's (SIVB) failure and further massive selling across European banks, driven by steep share price losses seen in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). Amid that carnage, tech stocks are holding up decently. But volatility has jumped to fresh 3-month highs on the Nasdaq 100 Index.

I find that growth-heavy Information Technology, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary stocks could perform well now that rates are lower. What plagued these areas in 2022 could become a tailwind once fear subsides more broadly. I see shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) as a buy now after being cautious on the fund earlier this year.

Nasdaq 100 Implied Volatility Rises To Fresh 3-Month Highs

StockCharts.com

For background, QYLD seeks to generate income through covered call writing, which historically produces higher yields in periods of volatility, according to Global X Funds. With a track record of high monthly distributions for the past nine years, income investors seeking tech exposure can look to QYLD. Mechanically, QYLD sells call options on the Nasdaq 100 Index, which is convenient as an investor does not have to go about trading options themselves.

QYLD carries an elevated expense ratio of 0.60% and has nearly $7 billion in assets under management as of March 14, 2023. Tradability is currently high as evidenced by the ETF's small six basis point 30-day median bid/ask spread. The distribution yield is currently listed at 11.8% per Global X. Over the past year, QYLD sports a total return of -4.3% while the popular Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) is down by more than 9%.

QYLD: Continuing to Offer Tech Investors Income and Lower Volatility

StockCharts.com

But why is now an opportunistic time to own QYLD? Selling options generates more income with today's higher implied volatility levels on the Nasdaq 100. Investors should be aware, though, that volatility tends to peak in mid-March.

I described that back in February. J.C. Parets shared on Twitter that March 13 is the precise annual high in the VIX, on average. So, this could be an ideal near-term play, but once vol subsides, QYLD loses some of its luster, in my opinion.

Volatility Tends to Gradually Ease as We Approach Q2

J.C. Parets

Tech Stocks Down the Least Since Mid-February

StockCharts.com

The recent drop in the broad market has worked to the relative benefit of QYLD.

QYLD With Relative Strength MoM

StockCharts.com

The Technical Take

But where do things look today? I see some rays of hope in the chart of QYLD. Now, I admit that technical analysis on such a high-yielding product is chastised by some investors, but people always remember what they paid for a security - even one like QYLD. Thus, the uptrend off the October low is constructive so far after the bullish break of the trend earlier this year.

I would like to see QYLD rise above its falling 200-day moving average as it failed on an initial attempt back in February. A retest of the low could be in play on a break below the January low. A bullish breakout above the 200dma could lead to a test of the August high in the mid-$18s.

QYLD: Consolidating Under the 200dma, On Breakout Watch

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am upgrading my call on Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF to a buy today based on renewed volatility in the market as tech stocks should be better insulated from the financials sector and banking turmoil compared to most other spots of the equity market. Are we out of the bear market woods? Hard to say, but taking advantage of the jump in implied volatility on the Nasdaq 100 could be a winning trade for the balance of the first half of the year.