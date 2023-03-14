QYLD: Take Advantage Of The Volatility Spike (Rating Upgrade)

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • The tech sector could actually benefit from the recent massive drop in Treasury yields through its long-duration nature.
  • Nasdaq 100 implied volatility has surged above 30% in the last few days and now could be an ideal time to sell premium.
  • I also identify key price levels to monitor on the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF chart to better manage risk.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Volatility has surged in recent days amid the financial sector's turmoil. Big swings are also seen in other sectors oriented to the value trade. Energy stocks are suffering big on fears that a global recession is all but a certainty

Nasdaq 100 Implied Volatility Rises To Fresh 3-Month Highs

StockCharts.com

QYLD: Continuing to Offer Tech Investors Income and Lower Volatility

StockCharts.com

Volatility Tends to Gradually Ease As We Approach Q2

J.C. Parets

Tech Stocks Down the Least Since Mid-February

StockCharts.com

QYLD With Relative Strength MoM

StockCharts.com

QYLD: Consolidating Under the 200dma, On Breakout Watch

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.08K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.