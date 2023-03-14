Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (EBR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Wilson Ferreira Junior - President and CEO

Rodrigo Limp Nascimento - Director of Regulation and Institutional Relations

Elvira Baracuhy Presta - CFO and IRO

Pedro de Oliveira Jatobá - Director of Generation

Paula Prado - IRO

Conference Call Participants

Marcelo Sá - Itau Corretora

Giuliano Ajeje - UBS

Operator

Presenting the team from Eletrobrás here, Wilson Ferreira, the Junior, the President of Eletrobrás; Elvira Presta, Investor Relations and Financial; Camila,, Governance, Risk and Compliance; Pedro Jatobá, Generation Director; and Rodrigo Limp, Institutional Relations; Élio Business Strategy and Participations and José Barros, our Legal Director.

We inform you that this video call is being recorded and will be made available in the site of the investor relations of the company's where there will be this presentation in both languages. So I will highlight whoever needs simultaneous translations we have these two available in the globe on the bar -- at the bar below of your screen, so you can choose your language of preference, Portuguese or English. For those listening in English, there will be an option to block the original audio in Portuguese.

For the question and answers, Q&A, we tell you that you should send them by clicking on the bottom of your screen. Your names will be mentioned and then you can ask your questions aloud. At this moment, you will be requested to open your microphone and then you can ask your question.

Some declarations during this teleconference related to the perspectives, business perspective of the company, projections, operational matters and financials constitute the premises of Eletrobrás and will be available made available by the company. Future ones will not consider as performance because will be considered risks. The investors should understand

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.