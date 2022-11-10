Macro Transition: Goldilocks Now, Deflation Later

Mar. 15, 2023 4:58 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)SPY, QQQ, SMH, GLD, GDX, GDXJ2 Comments
Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.76K Followers

Summary

  • Since Q4 2022, we have been managing a transition from inflation to the Q4-Q1 broad rally's driver, a Goldilocks environment.
  • With Tech leading the broad stock market and the Semiconductor Sector leading Tech, the rally view is intact.
  • Goldilocks is expected to be "interim" to what is next, which at the end of a Fed rate hiking cycle, I believe will be market liquidity problems.

Woman and Porridge Bowls

robeo/iStock via Getty Images

Our view has been for a macro transition from inflation (past) to 'Goldilocks' (present) to deflation (later)

Since projecting the Q4-Q1 broad market rally back in November, we have been managing a macro transition within this rally. Based

S&P 500 (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/SPX' title='S&P 500 Futures'>SPX</a>)

S&P 500, daily chart (stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.76K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.