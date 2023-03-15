Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 4:07 PM ETKamada Ltd. (KMDA)
Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Troy Williams - LifeSci Advisors

Amir London - CEO

Chaime Orlev - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Bautz - Zacks Small Cap Research

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Kamada Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I will turn the conference over to Troy Williams of LifeSci Advisors. Troy, you may now begin.

Troy Williams

Thank you, Rob. This is Troy Williams of LifeSci Advisors and thank you all for participating in today’s call. Joining me from Kamada are Amir London, Chief Executive Officer; and Chaime Orlev, Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today Kamada announced its financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31st, 2022. If you have not received this news release, please go to the Investors page of the company's website at www.kamada.com.

Before we begin, I would like to caution that comments made during this conference call by management will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding the operations and future results of Kamada.

I encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the company's Forms 20-F and 6-K, which identifies specific risk factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, Wednesday, March 15th, 2023. Kamada undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

