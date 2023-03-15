Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (ALBKY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCPK:ALBKY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 15, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vassilios Psaltis - Chief Executive Officer

Lazaros Papagaryfallou - Chief Financial Officer

Iason Kepaptsoglou - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Creelan-Sandford Benjie - Jefferies

Alevizos Alevizakos - Axia Ventures

Boulougouris Alexandros - Wood & Co

David Daniel - Autonomous Research

Memisoglu Osman - Ambrosia Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Galle, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Alpha Services and Holdings Conference Call to Present and Discuss the Full Year 2022 Financial Results. All participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Services and Holdings management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.

Vassilios Psaltis

Welcome, everyone, to Alpha Bank's fourth quarter results call for 2022. This is Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank CEO. And I'm joined today by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our CFO; and Iason Kepaptsoglou, our Head of IR, to update you on our fourth quarter results.

Now let's turn to Slide 4, please, to start with a brief update on the macro. Greece has recorded strong economic growth in 2022 or 4.9% even for inflationary pressures weigh on economic activity and uncertainty was elevated. As you can depict in the left-hand slide on the top end, the solid growth performance was underpinned in part by growth in private consumption, 7.8% on the back of continued employment gains and the fiscal measures adopted to shield households against rising energy costs, but also due to sizable growth in investments, which grew by 11.7%.

Greece was on the back of revival of foreign direct

